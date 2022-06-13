Maplewood High School graduated 92 seniors from the Class of 2022 Thursday night. The event featured speeches and musical performances from the students, before the ceremony culminated with the moment the students had been waiting for, walking across the podium and accepting their diplomas.
Graduates, their families and friends packed as Class President Jordyn Ploski said, a “hot and crowded gym,” to celebrate the long journey the students went on to get to this point.
Normally, when the students received their diplomas, the school asks parents to hold their applause until the end.
This year, noting the adversity the class had faced to get to this point, Maplewood Principal Kenneth Wolfarth asked the audience to enthusiastically cheer when they heard their student’s name called.
“Take a moment and you cheer, yell out there name,” he said. “Parents, take one last moment to embarrass your child.”
After the Senior Chorus Selection sang a beautiful rendition of “For Good” by Steven Schwartzman the first of three student speakers, Trista Robinson, took to the microphone.
Like the speakers that came after her, Robinson made sure to wish congratulations to her fellow graduates, and acknowledged the faculty and staff that worked so hard to guide the students to this point.
While in english class, Robinson said there was a quote on one of the walls that really stuck with her, — “It takes a village to raise a child.” She said it was her fellow graduates and the staff that really impacted her time at Maplewood, and made the journey special.
“This quote speaks more truth than I could ever attempt to put into words. I know that every person in this room has a story of their own that differs from one person to the next, but with each encounter and experience that we’ve ever had, has brought us here in this room together right now,” said Robinson.
She also talked about how Maplewood had given her “limitless opportunities” to find out who exactly she wanted to be. It was because of Maplewood and the people she interacted with that influenced her to be inspired and to chase her dreams, and encouraged her fellow graduates to do the same.
“Find your passion, take your opportunities, and believe in your abilities, because those things alone, will take you to places that were not even imagined possible,” she said.
According to Ploski, 75% of the class of 2022 had been together since they started kindergarten. One speaker to take the stage, Elisea Zava, joined the Class of 2022 at a later date, according to her speech, 286 days ago to be exact.
Zava, an exchange student from Italy, spoke about how when she first came to northwestern Pennsylvania, she was not sure if she had made a mistake. However, now that her year at Maplewood is over, she is forever grateful that she took that leap of faith.
“A lot of people told me that I was insane doing this, but life begins at the end of your comfort zone right? So, I did it and it was the best choice I could ever made,” said Zava.
Once school started, Zava said the students and staff at Maplewood, along with the entire Townville community, has made her feel at home. She wanted to thank the “crazy Shetler family” and the people she has met while studying, who she said she will never forget.
“With time I started to be part of a community that is completely different than mine and with traditions and a culture that now I consider familiar,” said Zava.
It was the integration into American culture, and the experiences she had along the way that really left a mark on Zava. She said she had an amazing time with the Maplewood community, and encouraged her fellow graduates to do as she did, and step out of their comfort zones.
“Everyone should remember this, try. Try even if you think you are not going to make it, or you are insecure of what you are doing because it is your first time but, try,” she said.
Last of the student speakers was Class President Jordyn Ploski, who took the Class of 2022 down memory lane. Ploski spent some of her speech talking about infamous moments that they shared together including the Peanut Butter Bandit and the milk that was mysteriously “forgotten” in a locker over Christmas break.
After talking about some of her favorite moments, Ploski turned her attention to the people who had made those memories so special. Ploski said that the size of Maplewood allowed her to really get to know her fellow classmates.
“One of my absolute favorite things about my years at Maplewood is that it is a small enough school that I had the opportunity to meet everyone,” she said.
She then took time to acknowledge some of the achievements her classmates had achieved, including band members who got first chair in district band, athletes who scored more than 1,000 points among others.
“This shows that we are talented, we are driven, and we have so much potential in our futures,” said Ploski.
After recognizing faculty that had meant a lot to her over the years, Ploski noted how the Class of 2022 and the Maplewood staff had inspired her. She said she was sad to leave Maplewood, but also excited to see what the Class of 2022 would accomplish.
“I can’t wait to see all the successful teachers, doctors, welders, electricians, nurses, lawyers, artists, and parents that our Classof 2022 here at Maplewood will bring to the world,” she said.
The last speaker to take the stage before the students received their diplomas and flowers was Principal Wolfarth. Overseeing the class’ journey to graduation, Wolfarth told the graduates that maybe more than any other class he can remember, the Class of 2022 was prepared to “take the world by storm.”
He noted that no matter what was thrown at the Class of 2022, “you never wavered, you never gave up and never said it wasn’t fair.”
After graduation, the students loaded up onto yellow school buses for one last time, and rode into town. After being dropped off at the fire station, the students processed down Main Street, with the entire town watching. For one last time, the students were together and surrounded by the community that supported them every step of the way.
