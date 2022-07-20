The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors does not typically meet in the month of July. With a couple time- sensitive matters and personnel recommendations needed to be approved, the school board held a special meeting Monday night and discussed recent changes in state allocations, outlined their new comprehensive plan and made other time-related updates.
District Business Manager Shawn Sampson started the meeting off on Monday with what he considered to be good news. During the district budget process, the district administration has to use unofficial numbers, as the official state budget is not yet finalized. Earlier this month the state government passed the official budget, and the actual numbers were more favorable than the district had accounted for.
The district will see an additional $135,249 for education and an additional $85,803 for special education. Sampson said that the district had an $180,000 deficit, that was going to be filled by federal COVID assistance funds, that will now just be covered by state allocations.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (ESSER II) COVID funds will now be used for other purposes. Sampson said with the final figures in place, that “the budget is pretty much balanced.”
Also in the final state budget was an additional $128,415 for physical building security, and an additional $128,415 in mental health funding. The school board is still awaiting the full parameters for the additional security and mental health funds.
Looking to the future, the school board went over their 2022-2025 comprehensive plan. There was a full presentation of the plan on Monday night, where Superintendent Stephanie Keebler explained the process and reasoning for the plan. The plan was accepted by unanimous vote, and will be up for final adoption at the August meeting.
Keebler said that in developing the new plan, a committee went over the mission and values of the district, identified the district’s strengths and challenges and then set goals and created action plans to achieve those goals. She said the new plan is “pretty aggressive” in how it looks to tackle the challenges that the district is facing.
School board member Jeremiah Morrison, who was on the committee that helped form the plan, said that he felt the new plan “has teeth.” He also said that when developing the plan in the shadow of school shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, those on the committee knew that there were going to be many challenges. However, he said he left feeling that it could have been worse and that the district is in a good place.
Part of the process for developing the new plan included identifying challenges, and also selecting priority challenges. Priority challenges included a decrease in proficiency levels from third to eighth grade students in ELA and math, and the reading levels of grade three. Through a focus on continuous improvement of instruction, including new curriculum, and the empowerment of leadership, the district feels it can tackle the challenges that it faces.
Every six months the school district has to update their American Rescue Plan ESSER Health and Safety Plan. The last time the district updated the plan was in January, so the plan needed to be passed in July. While the following of Pennsylvania Department of Education and Department of Health recommendations will still be followed, Keebler told The Herald after the meeting that the plan was updated and that the plan now features “less restrictive language.”
In other business, Keebler also gave an update on the high school roof, saying that the project is currently ahead of schedule.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.