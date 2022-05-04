CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — For the past two years, Cypress Creek Renewables, through a subsidiary called Titusville Solar LLC., has tried to get various approvals from Cherrytree Township to build a solar farm.
On Monday night, at the township’s regularly scheduled meeting, the supervisors talked about a zoning permit that was recently granted, as well as rumors of how new ownership over the project could impact the energy facility moving forward.
During the zoning portion of the meeting, the township’s Zoning Officer Ben Breniman told the supervisors and those in attendance, the zoning permits handed out in the time since the last monthly meeting. In the past month only one zoning permit had been approved, permit Z-2022-04, a permit for a commercial energy facility at 4201 William Flynn Highway.
The permit was issued to Carmen and Antionette Paliotta and Lewis Straub, and was applied for on their behalf by Titusville Solar LLC. The permit had been approved by Breniman on April 18, after the zoning hearing board had given the permit approval. After the hearing board gives approval, according to Breniman he is “legally bound” to issue the permit.
The permit was issued with 14 conditions that Titusville Solar had voluntarily agreed to meet. These conditions cover some sticking points that had come up during the past two years of discussion and include conditions like maintaining visual buffer trees for as long as the facility is in operation.
It was during the discussion of the permit that township resident Ron Stewart asked if the township was still trying to fight the company from coming in and building a solar farm.
Township Supervisor Jim Waugh said that the township was not fighting the solar company, and that they have approved zoning permits and storm water management plans contingent on the company meeting conditions.
Stewart then asked for clarification over a comment made about a potential change of ownership impacting the project.
Speaking on the rumors, Waugh said, “A different company taking over the property, buying the property, that is the rumor that we are hearing but we don’t know anything, we haven’t heard anything for sure.”
Tim McGrath, who was part of the concerned citizens that worked to create solar regulations, said there was a rumor that the company had been purchased by a foreign company.
“The permit was given to Cypress Creek. It wasn’t given to some other company, it was given to Cypress Creek,” said Waugh.
Waugh compared the situation to having a permit on private land.
“When you buy a piece of land off someone you don’t buy their permits too. You have to start over and get your own permits for that,” said Waugh.
Stewart said to him it sounds like the township supervisors are just continuing to try and fight.
The Herald spoke with Breniman after the meeting about potential new ownership. Breniman said that if the property were to have new ownership, the township would look to get legal advice from the township solicitor.
The importance of the permit is in regards to the new solar regulations that the township has passed since Cypress Creek had first come to them about building the solar facility.
It had been previously ruled that since Cypress Creek had started the process before the new regulations were passed, that they did not have to be in compliance with the new rules.
The Herald reached out to Cypress Creek Renewables, who confirmed that they are “in conversation with a financing party” in regards to the project.
David Weightman, Senior Project Developer for Cypress Creek, spoke with The Herald late Monday night, and said “We are still working through the financing process in order to find a long term owner for the project, but the property itself is not changing hands. All the promises and contractual obligations are still in full force and effect. When we have more concrete information for the township we will fill them in.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
