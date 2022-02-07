Drake Well Museum and Park’s annual lecture series, Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region, kicks off on March.
Guests can enjoy a lecture from regional experts featuring the people, places and events of local petroleum history. Doors to the museum will open at 5:30 p.m. for a wine tasting happy hour by Brokenstraw Valley Winery, charcuterie, refreshments and the lectures begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to each lecture is free for current members of the Friends of Drake Well and there is a fee for the public. Admission to the happy hour event proceeding the lectures is an additional fee for members and nonmembers. During the happy hour, in addition to wine tasting, guests will be able to purchase a bottle of wine to take home and a glass of wine to enjoy with the lecture. The Wisdom and Wine schedule of speakers includes:
— March 10: Pipelines, Pumpjacks, and Powerhouses; Vignettes of Northwestern Pennsylvania’s Historic Oil Boom Landscape, with lecturer Dr. Charles E. Williams.
— March 17: Dressmaking; Civil War Fashions and Sewing Machines of the 1860s, with lecturer Jan Lauer.
— March 24: The Sometimes-Unholy Entanglement of Church and Oil; The Local Church’s Seldom Mentioned Impact on the Oil Boom and the Mixed Legacy the Boom Bequeathed to the Local Church, with lecturer Dr. Barry Cressman.
— March 31: Recipes of the Oil Region, with lecturer William B. Moore.
There is limited seating available for the lecture series. To reserve a spot, call (814) 827-2797 or email drakewell@verizon.net. Additional information about Wisdom and Wine and other museum programs is available at drakewell.org/events, by calling (814) 827-2797, or on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.
Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com).
