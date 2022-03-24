HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned Pennsylvanians about organizations pretending to raise money to benefit the families of the two heroic troopers killed on Monday, Martin Mack and Branden Sisca.
“It’s disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they’re receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers,” said PSTA President David Kennedy. “The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers. The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.”
In 2007, the PSTA formed the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation to help troopers and their families in their time of need. This nonprofit, tax-deductible 501(C)3, foundation provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty, among other services. For more information, see troopershelpingtroopers.org.
