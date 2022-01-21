WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The French Creek Council of Governments held their first meeting of 2022 Thursday at the West Mead Township Building.
The COG leadership will stay the same, with Lyle Hoovler continuing as chairman, Kevin Cole as vice chairman, Jill Dunlap as secretary and Rob Horvat as treasurer.
The COG also elected subcommittee members, and talked about its tire/electronics recycling event.
The French Creek COG is a group of municipalities, school districts, county entities and organizations. The purpose of the group is to, according to their website, “bring representative … together in hopes of being able to develop a closer relationship that would benefit all Meadville area residents.”
One of the COG’s main events is its tire/electronics recycling event. The group gets grant funding to offer a place to dispose of tires and electronics properly, to reduce littering and illegal dumping.
This year’s tire/electronic recycling sub-committee features Brenda Schmidt as chairman, with members Charlie Bauer and Dick Deiss.
Speaking about the recycling event, Chairman Lyle Hoovler said it is all hands on deck.
“When we do hold that, if we do hold it this year, we need all the help we can get,” said Hoovler. “This is not a two or three person job.”
It was explained that the COG needs grant funding to hold the event, and that if there is no grant money, there is not event. Without grant funding, the COG would have to charge around $5 for tire recycling, when other events and centers would take the tires for only a couple of dollars.
Hoovler also suggested that the recycling event could also feature a “side show” where people could bring paper to be shredded.
Other members present seemed receptive to the idea, and Dunlap said she will bring this up for discussion at a later meeting.
Another feature of COG meetings is the guest speakers. The COG likes to invite speakers to come speak to their members about topics that are relevant to municipalities.
The COG is hoping to have a speaker at the April meeting who will talk about solar energy zoning.
Members present at the COG meeting Thursday talked about how commercial solar fields are coming to the area, and the need for zoning.
“They aren’t talking about the solar panel on your house. We are talking about the solar fields,” said Hoovler.
There was discussion about bonds, and making sure that townships and boroughs are protected in case the solar companies go out of business.
At the COG’s previous meeting in October, the guest speaker was from Northwestern REC on solar panel development.
The next COG meeting will take place on April 21, with a location to be decided.
One feature that the COG offers to its members is joint purchasing and joint roadwork. The COG has a meeting for those interested in joint projects on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
