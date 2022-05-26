Drake Well Museum and Park welcomed a special guest to the grounds on Wednesday morning, when Khazar Ibrahim, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States, came for a visit.
Once he stepped foot on the premises, Ibrahim knew he was in the right place, as he could smell something that reminded him of home, “the sweet smell of crude oil.”
Ibrahim first received a tour of the museum, before giving a speech, answering questions from the public and press, and enjoying a meal before leaving for a full-slate of events in Venango County.
“It is such a great honor to be here, said Ibrahim. “Thank you everybody here from Venango County for greeting us so warmly with this wonderful sun and with your open hearts.”
Azerbaijan, a transcontinental country located at the boundary of Eastern Europe and Western Asia about the size of South Carolina, has many similarities to the Oil Valley. Both the Baku region of the country and the oil region are places separated by thousands of miles with different cultures, languages and people.
The two areas, however, will forever be linked for one simple reason — oil. Titusville and Drake’s Well claim to be the birthplace of the oil industry, with Colonel Edwin Drake having first drilled for the black gold in 1859.
Azerbaijan’s oil history claims to have first drilled for oil in 1846, a decade before Drake drilled outside of Titusville. There is lots of debate over who is first who is second, but in addressing the contested claim, Ibrahim decided on a compromise.
“If we are the first in the world, and if you are first in the United States of America, and if the United States of America is the leader of the world, it means we are both first,” he said.
Ibrahim’s visit to the Titusville area was organized by Oil Region native Andrew Tabler. Tabler, the Martin J. Gross Fellow in the Program on Arab Politics at the Washington Institute, was born and raised in Oil City.
While interning for Drake Well Museum 29-years-ago, Tabler read “The Prize,” a book about the global petroleum industry written by Daniel Yergin.
While reading the book, Tabler noticed similarities between Baku and the Oil Region, and since then had a dream of visiting Azerbaijan. “What was amazing were the parallels between the two communities,” he said.
That led him to an interaction decades later with Brenda Shaffer, a foreign policy and international energy specialist. Shaffer and Tabler were having drinks at 3 a.m. in Ankara, Turkey, when a plan to visit Baku was arranged.
That visit to the oil rich country lead Tabler to meet Ibrahim. After hearing about Titusville from Tabler, the ambassador couldn’t wait to visit the oil region. Tabler wanted the ambassador to visit during Oil Heritage Week, but the ambassador “wanted to come up right away because of the organic natural connections between the two communities.”
Ibrahim started his visit to Drake Well receiving a personal tour from Curator Sue Beates. He was accompanied on the tour by various Venango County officials and representatives of area politicians.
Speaking of Beates and her tour, Ibrahim said that Beates tour was “unbelievable” and said she had great “mojo.” He said the museum was great because it presented many complicated topics in a way that was simple and easy to understand.
“It is very simple to understand oil production, oil history from these simple explanations,” he said. “It is made very easy. Simple can be genius.”
The ambassador not only toured the inside exhibits, but walked the grounds and visited the many outdoor activities the museum has to offer. One of his favorite stops was the Drake Well replica.
Once stepping inside, Ibrahim said the replica had “two of my favorite smells, burning wood and oil.”
Ibrahim helped Replica Operator Bill Stumpf run the replica engine, and by blowing the whistle, Stumpf said the ambassador can now claim he “blew off steam at Drake Well.”
Speaking of Stumpf, Ibrahim said he could have spent all day with him in the replica. “Bill, he is the one I want to spend my retirement with,” said Ibrahim.
Drake Well Museum also reminded Ibrahim of Azerbaijan’s recently renovated first oil well. Ibrahim said that Drake Well can serve as a showcase for other museums, and hopes to bring the simplicity of Drake Well to the museums in his home country.
After the tour, the speeches started. Ibrahim took to the podium, and delivered a speech about oil, how it has helped his country, but also how Azerbaijan is looking to leverage their natural wealth to set up future success.
Through new programs, Azerbaijan is looking to use its wealth to partner with other countries, and feels that strong international relationships will help the globe be a better and peaceful place.
“As much as oil is good for the economy, as much as oil is good for our nations in general, we should always be very careful in how he handle it,” said Ibrahim. He said that when an economy is centered around one industry, and one that is very profitable, it can lead to a lack of innovation through laziness and latency.
Ibrahim spoke about a new program that was recently announced by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The program looks to leverage the country’s oil wealth, using their sovereign wealth fund, to educate the next generation of Azerbaijanis.
The program will fund full scholarships that will allow for the country’s youth to attend the world’s best colleges and universities, allowing them to bring back their expertise and knowledge to help Azerbaijan.
“The aim, the goal of the program is to convert black gold, which we call oil, into human capital,” said Ibrahim.
With the new program, Ibrahim believes it will usher in a new era of cooperation for Azerbaijan with the United States. He envisions students going on exchange programs, government officials meeting and businessmen working together and sharing their expertise.
“I am here not only because it smells fantastic, but because we need these relationships,” said Ibrahim. “Being here is just the beginning, it is the beginning of great ties we are going to have.”
After leaving Drake Well, Ibrahim left for a busy day of public events and public speaking. The ambassador’s schedule included a visit to Oil City High School, a tour of the Transit Building, a tour of the Venango County Courthouse, Bank Building and finally happy hour at Trails to Ales brewery.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.