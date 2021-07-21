The Titusville Area School District held a special meeting on Monday where school board members received updates about the various construction projects being done on school buildings and to Carter Field.
Among the information in the updates was the news of setbacks and delays to two projects — the Titusville High School roof and Carter Field. The issues include delays in materials and historic flooding at Carter Field.
TASD Athletic Director Scott Salvo gave the school board an update on the work being done on Carter Field. As of the last update, top soil had been the main action taken by construction crews.
Salvo gave a detailed explanation of the various actions taken since then, including collector pipe installation, the completion of the sub base, the installation of panel drains, and various different types and levels of limestone. The crews had also installed the top coat and sand and pea gravel that was the last level before the turf could be installed.
Last Monday, according to Salvo, the main body of the turf was laid out. The next step is to cut out the logos, yard markers, hash marks and other places where a different colored turf is needed.
Salvo also gave information on unwanted spectators that had invaded the job site, 16 groundhogs that have since been relocated.
Salvo finished his update talking about damage caused to the field from Saturday’s flooding. According to Salvo, there was a lot of water on the south end of the field that has caused problems.
As the entire turf surface had not finished being installed, the sand, silt and dirt was able to get into the base. There is concern that if that sediment hardens, it could hamper the extreme drainage system put into the field.
Several panels will need to be pulled off and cleaned. The construction crews will also have to redo some of the sub-base, to make sure that sediment hasn’t blocked drainage.
Part of the reason the field has such an extensive drainage system is because of CHurch Run being so close.
A conversation was then had by several board members and Salvo about how to prevent this from happening in the future.
Salvo said that if the field had been finished, a modified street sweeper would have been needed to clean the turf, and that the drainage systems would be intact.
“If it was just water, we would have been fine,” said Salvo. Salvo and those involved with the project just started a conversation on how to avoid flooding damaging the field, and said maybe sand bags or a tarp may work.
Board member Jeff Thomas said he wanted a permanent solution worked out.
The other project causing headaches for the district is the high school roof. A COVID-19 related supply problem has forced the project to delay, and the roof will not be finished before students come back at the end of August, forcing the project to continue next summer — the third summer for the roof project.
There are two different materials slowing up the project — metal fasteners and insolation board. The fasteners were supposed to arrive in June, but now will not arrive until November at the earliest.
To avoid as much delay as possible, the district and parties involved have been working with Tremco, the roof company, on how to adjust the roof project while still staying in warranty. As Tremco has adhesive foam in stock, they are looking at using the foam to replace the need for fasteners.
Even getting the foam will take time, and has forced the project to continue to next summer. Now that it is known the entire roof project will not be completed, the district is working with contractors to make sure that they are not vulnerable.
“We want to make sure there are no damages,” said Superintendent Stephanie Keebler.
The district has told all involved that their priority is to have as much of the roof system as possible installed over the auditorium roof, and the importance of the auditorium. Currently, according to Keebler, the district is looking at “a tight window.”
While all involved are frustrated at the delays, all contractors on projects related to the school district said they will do whatever they can to try and complete the projects in their windows, including extra shifts and working on the weekends.
Work on the ECLC building and the GESA project on the high school appear to be running on schedule.
Those needed for the painting and flooring are now on site at the ECLC building. The GESA project is now waiting on the machinery needed to install the large systems they are replacing, and also waiting on duct socks for the gymnasium.
The next Titusville Area School District meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. TASD board meetings are held in the THS cafeteria.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
