The City of Titusville has some big shoes to fill. Comfortable shoes would work best. Waterproof might be wise on occasion.
As of the end of last week, the City had two positions open for school crossing guards.
Rozalyn Zachary filled one of those positions for approximately three years. Friday was her last day on the job. She regrets having to leave her post.
“The best thing about the job was knowing that the kids got to and from school safely,” she said.
The worst thing about the job is the “speeders,” according to Zachary. “They go too fast through the school zones,” she said. “It scares me.”
Titusville School District School Resource Officer Shane Slagle talked about the importance of the crossing guard positions at Kerr Street and Central Avenue and Franklin Street and Main Street.
“These two positions are vital to ensure the safety of the students crossing the streets,” Slagle said. “The crossing guard helps motorists be aware that school is in session. I have personally built a rapport with the students and think that it helps them feel safe as they cross these busy streets.”
The intersection of Kerr Street and Central Avenue has no traffic light or stop sign to slow traffic, according to Slagle. “This is a must-needed spot,” he said.
“While I am there almost every afternoon to ensure their safety, the students have to cross by themselves every morning,” he said. “Despite having the overhead lights flashing on my patrol vehicle, there are still motorists driving too fast and not paying attention.”
The students look forward to greeting Slagle and their crossing guards each day. Who doesn’t think back to their school days and remember certain teachers, cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers and other school staff? They are the people who care for children while they are away from home.
The City is searching for those “citizens who desire to help the children of our community,” according to the City’s Facebook post that announced the crossing guard openings.
This position does not require a significant amount of time from one’s day, but it is beneficial to all of those involved.
For more information, call City Manager Neil Fratus at (814) 827-5300 ext. 314.
