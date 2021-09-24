MEADVILLE—The Crawford County Commissioners voted to award the bid for the window replacement part of the Courthouse Remodeling Project at their regularly scheduled full meeting Wednesday morning.
The commissioners awarded the bid from United Contractors for an amount of $559,000. The funds for the project will come from the American Rescue Plan Act funding, with no impact on the general fund.
The County has been remodeling the courthouse, which has long been neglected. Through various projects, the goal has been to get the second floor up to specs, so that county officials can again use the space.
“We want to repopulate the second floor,” said Commissioner Eric Henry, who spoke with The Herald Wednesday afternoon.
The window project will not only help make the building more efficient, but will also help with air flow. The project will replace more than 130 windows, many of which did not open.
The new windows will help with airflow and ventilation, which is why American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used.
United Contractors will take out, install and handle all the trim of the new project.
Part of the high cost of the project is due to the historic nature of the windows, which are original to the building.
“We are trying to keep historical preservation,” said Henry. He added that the original windows were past due for an update. “The simple fact is that they are in disrepair,” he said.
Their work didn’t stop at just the windows. The commissioners approved $5,746 to be used to pay an invoice to install a modular aluminum ramp to the back of the courthouse. In the future, the commissioners also plan on overhauling the HVAC system in the courthouse, to bring the building into the 21st century.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
