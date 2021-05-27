By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE — As it stands, with unofficial election results for Titusville tallied, Sara Jones may be the only name on the ballot for Titusville City Council again in November.
Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff told The Herald on Tuesday that the commissioners feel that they have finished tabulating votes for the Titusville precincts, although the numbers could still change.
To appear on the ballot via a write-in campaign, for Third Class Cities in Pennsylvania, a candidate must receive 100 votes.
Several candidates came close to that number, but due to splitting votes between two- and four-year term positions, as it stands, no candidate hit the 100 vote threshold.
“These results are still unofficial,” said Soff. He added “There is a chance that those numbers could change, but the chances are very minimal.”
For the two-year positions for council, the Republican votes are as follows: CJ Kirvan received 74 votes. He was followed by Bill McCrillis, who received 58 votes. There was a steep drop off before the next candidate, Dave Shambaugh with 9 votes. Sara Jones received six votes, the same amount as former Mayor Esther Smith.
For the four-year term, the four current councilmen also received the most votes. Dave Shambaugh led the group with 69 votes followed by Sara Jones and CJ Kirvan who both received 48 votes. Next was Bill McCrillis with 26 votes. Esther Smith received 14 votes.
On the Democratic ballot side, the number of write in votes was far fewer. Unlike the Republican ballot, Democrats had the option to vote for someone on the ballot, councilperson Sara Jones.
Jones led all Democrats on the ballot for the council positions. She ran for the four-year term and received 202 votes. Dave Shambaugh received the next highest total for the four-year position with 14 votes. CJ Kirvan followed with nine votes, and McCrillis rounded out the candidates with six votes.
For the two-year position, Kirvan led the voting with 20 votes followed by McCrillis with 19 and Shambaugh with three.
In total, counting unofficial votes from both parties for both the two- and four-year positions, Sara Jones received the most votes with 256. Receiving the second most votes was CJ Kirvan with 149. He is followed by Bill Mcrillis who received 109 votes. Dave Shambaugh received 95 votes.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
