A restaurant reopened on Tuesday after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are only open two days a month, and there is only one item on the menu. The best part is when you finish your food, you don’t have to wait for a check, as the food is free.
This restaurant, that seems too good to be true, is the St. James Community Soup Kitchen, which served its first hot meal in two years this week. The meals are offered on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from noon to 1 p.m.
They also offer bags of food for those who need it to cook at their own homes. The food bag distributions take place on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 11 a.m. to noon.
“When you come to this soup kitchen you get good home cooking, a sit down meal restaurant style,” said Eda Scales, one of the coordinators of the soup kitchen.
“You don’t stand in line. We want to serve you.” Jim McCurdy, who, with his wife, were cooks at the kitchen for 20 years but recently stepped down. “It is almost like a restaurant, but you eat what we put in front of you.”
With their reopening on Tuesday, the soup kitchen, and accompanying food cupboard, is celebrating 20 years serving the Titusville community.
The program began in 2002 as the vision of Rev. John Perry and several parishioners to help fight food insecurity in the Titusville area and provide a hot meal for the public.
Two people who have been instrumental running the kitchen since its inception were honored on Tuesday, as both Jim and Millie McCurdy stepped back as cooks. They aren’t going anywhere though, as both promised to stick around, but enjoy the food from the diner’s perspective.
“We have seen this kitchen grow from serving 25 to 30 people to serving over 100 every week,” said Jim.
Jim also likes to use the word “serve,” as some soup kitchens like to use the word “feed.” He doesn’t even like to use the words “soup kitchen” to describe what goes on twice a month.
“This is not just a place for people with no money,.This is a chance to get out of the house and get a good hot meal,” he said. “A place to be with people who care about you.”
As Scales puts it, “This is a place not only for people who need food, but also a place for fellowship. This is a place for anyone, and we have a fun and and inclusive atmosphere.”
When it comes to the food, Scales said they want to offer a balanced meal with all the basics.
“We want to give you a veggie, some meat and some fruit,” said Millie.
For years she would see what they had in the freezer, and what Giant Eagle would give them, and then try to create a menu with what they had. Jim said there were times when the two of them would have to hit the stores to buy items because she had a dish in mind she thought the people would love.
“After a while you figure out what they like,” said Millie. “I always saw clean plates when we had meatloafs, casseroles and mac and cheese.”
The McCurdys, as well as the rest of the staff and organizers, were happy to be back at the kitchen for the first time in two years. All of the staff said that they felt there was something missing when they couldn’t serve hot meals during the pandemic.
“It felt very strange not seeing the regular people every week,” said Scales.
To fill the gap, the kitchen expanded their bag day operations. They used to give out bags of food containing canned goods, non-perishables, bread and frozen meat to those who came for a meal.
During the pandemic, bag day changed to weekly distribution. At the height of the shut down, they even had volunteers delivering food bags to those who signed up at Central Towers and the Billie Brown Building.
With the kitchen now back up and running, the bag days will go back to the regular schedules, happening every other week.
Jim and Millie admitted that when the kitchen had their first meal back on Tuesday, they were worried.
“I was surprised to see so many people back after two years, it is good to see them back already,” said Jim. “It really shows they missed it.”
The kitchen will now be run by Marcia Abrigo. Her first meal, to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, was hot dogs, green beans, with bacon in them of course, and macaroni salad. Abrigo said she loves cooking, and is used to cooking for a lot of people.
“I cooked for a family of seven since I was nine years old,” she said.
She has also cooked for the high school, and for Perkins. Cooking for the soup kitchen is different for her. She said this new role really means a lot.
“This one is full circle,” she said, as she used to work at the St. James House. “I love community service and giving back.”
