With warmer weather moving into the area, and snow piles melting, seasonal businesses are opening back up again.
A local favorite for 32 years, Wood’s Dog House, opened for the season on Friday, and ice cream and food eatery Orphan Angie’s opened earlier in March for their second season in the Titusville area.
Susan Fry has owned Wood’s Dog House for 32 years. Fry took what used to be a rest stop along Route 8, just past Hydetown, and turned the location into a community staple.
When the weather gets warm, their benches and tables tucked into a green area with a stream running in the back, get full.
“Once in a while you might even see a bear,” she said.
Wood’s has turned into a place that both locals and out-of-towners clamor for. When they posted on Facebook that they were opening up for the year, the post had 180 likes and 127 shares.
Over the years Wood’s has become a staple for many residents. There is the fisherman who stops every Thursday night. Fry can even recall from memory the order of a customer who travels from Altoona to Northeast every Sunday night. He stops in and gets two dogs with meat sauce, two fries and two drinks.
“Our customers become kind of like family,” she said. “We miss the people when we are closed.”
For Wood’s, they have gotten used to the schedule of seasonal businesses. Once they close for the year, Fry says it takes a while to recover.
“Once it gets cold we just stay home, and get ready to open again,” she said. They even have an employee who has a countdown clock, counting down the days until they can get back to work.
Enjoying some footlongs on Friday were Darrell Sammons, Jeanette Alford, Bill and Jan Schrecengost and Bill’s brother, Mark. The group has made a tradition of coming together at Wood’s to enjoy hot dogs when going to Canadohta Lake.
Sammons and Alford are area residents, and years ago they introduced Wood’s to the Schrecengost family. Sammons stops by almost weekly, or as he puts it “as much as I can.”
The Schrecengost’s are from Corry, and have a place at Canadohta Lake. They try to come down to the area and go on their pontoon boat as much as possible. When driving down, they never drive past the hot dog spot.
“It’s around now that we start getting back outside again,” said Bill. “It’s not summer unless we come down, get a hot dog, then get on the pontoon boat.”
What keeps them coming back though is the food and the service. When asked what they like best about Wood’s, the group said it was the generous portions, friendly service, and how kind it is to the wallet.
Last year, Angela Carson opened up Orphan Angie’s on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township, just a couple miles south of town. The ice cream and food establishment opened earlier this March for their second season.
For Carson, who traded a food truck for the new place along Route 8, she is happy to see the smiling faces once again. “I have a passion for this. I am living the dream,” said Carson.
Carson said that having a seasonal business means that you will always have to deal with what she calls the “winter blues.” She described the blues as “when you open up you need a new motor for this, a new something for that.” It is a lot of work getting the place back up and running.
All the work, no matter how many hours it takes, she said is all worth it when the first customer comes to the ordering window.
“There is nothing like when a kid sees his ice cream with wide eyes,” she said.
When Carson opened, she wanted to see what people of the area want. “We listened to them last year, and have some new menu items,” said Carson.
People would stop and ask for cheese curds, so those will be on the menu coming soon. They are also adding hard ice cream, fish fry dinners through Lent and grilled and fried wraps.
Carson hopes that with community support, her establishment can become a community staple, a regular stop for those traveling into town.
“I want to thank the community for their support,” she said. “Even on the coldest days, the double sweatshirt weather, the support has been great.”
Carson is also trying to give back, as Orphan Angie’s is now taking part in the Lion’s Club coupon program. They are also holding a car cruise on June 22, and hope to have a kids carnival day.
With some businesses opening up, Titusville area residents now have more options when they want a treat. When these seasonal businesses open, according to Fry, it is work, work, work until the cold weather hits.
The warm weather, and the hot dogs and ice cream cones, won’t last, so the owners implore customers to get their fill before October and November come back around.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
