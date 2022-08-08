The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and Commonwealth University (CU), recently signed a guaranteed transfer agreement, which allows NRPC students to put all completed credits toward a bachelor’s degree, and not lose any of the progress they have made.
“A great part of this agreement for me is the increased educational opportunities,” said Melinda D. Saunders, vice president of academic and student affairs.
NPRC and Commonwealth University, which comprises Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at NPRC’s Administrative Center in Warren on July 28. The agreement will be in place just in time for NPRC’s fall semester, which starts on Aug. 17.
According to Saunders, when students go about transferring credits, a lot of times schools won’t accept all credits, or count the previous credits toward general education requirements. This agreement, on the other hand, allows NPRC students with 60 credits the opportunity to get a bachelors degree “and experience no loss of credits at all, as long as they are going into a parallel degree, they would enter exactly half way through getting a degree.”
The parallel degrees that students can transfer from are, Associate of Arts in Liberal Studies into the Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Associate of Arts in Social Sciences into the Bachelor of Science in Social Work, Associate of Science in Business Administration into the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Associate of Science in Criminal Justice into the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Saunders said that NPRC’s goal is to allow students to get degrees and enter the workforce without “oppressive debt.” NPRC wants nothing more than to have their students leave with a degree and with no or minimal student loan debt.
“We are all about keeping associates and bachelors degrees affordable,” she said.
For those that might not be able to afford four years at a university that offers bachelors degrees, she said with this new agreement, students save while earning credits at NPRC before moving onto the rest of their educational path.
The agreement also gives students the chance to earn a transfer scholarships.
“The feature of the agreement is not just the seamless transfer of credits,” said Saunders. “But the fact that these students can earn a transfer scholarship of up to $5,000 annually up to three years.”
According to a press release, “to support the guaranteed admission for eligible transfer students, scholarships for qualifying students are available.” For students to be eligible, they must have earned a minimum of 30 NPRC-specific credits and graduated with a GPA of 2.0 or higher.
For Titusville area students, it now allows them the chance to get an affordable bachelors degree without having to leave their community. For their first two years, students in the area can take all their classes at the Pitt Titusville hub where NPRC offers instruction on campus.
If those students choose to continue on to get their bachelors program, they still have the option of staying in the area.
“It allows students to stay in their own communities while they’re pursuing their education,” said Saunders. “CU has many programs and many opportunities for students to take classes remotely, and an opportunity to be on one of their campuses,” she said. “Providing students that flexibility to put together what works best for them is a key feature of this relationship.”
The flexibility and opportunity for students in Titusville, and for students in the nine county area that NPRC serves, to continue their education is one of the reasons that Saunders said NPRC has been able to thrive. Approximately 70% of NPRC students are first generation college students, who “are breaking through for their families.”
Saunders said that one of the ways this region can thrive is having an educated population stay in this area and join the workforce.
“We are all working together with the end goal of having a well prepared workforce and serving our area communities so individuals can remain in NWPA and live, work and raise their families within our communities,” she said.
While NPRC has been giving students another path to get an associates degree, now partnering with CU, it gives students another way to get a bachelor’s degree. “This is a great added opportunity for our students to make decisions,” said Saunders.
Saunders said that anyone who thinks that NPRC might be an option for them should visit DiscoverNPRC.Org. She said the fall term starts on Aug. 17, and there is still time to enroll.
