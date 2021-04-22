The Herald
Titusville Police report there were no injuries in a head-on collision on April 14 on State Route 8 South. The crash did result in the driver of a gold Buick being sent to prison.
Police were dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 9:45 a.m. on April 14. They determined that David Latimer, 32, of Pittsburgh, was traveling south in the Buick when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit a silver Ford pickup truck that was headed north.
Police determined that Latimer was driving under the influence and caused the crash.
A witness at the scene told officers that they saw Latimer throw a bag out of the car window into a grassy area next to the crash, according to the police report. Police located the bag behind a bush. Individually packaged narcotics were found inside the bag. A search warrant led to the discovery of more narcotics in the vehicle.
Latimer was arraigned on April 14 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of drugs to distribute, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and failure to keep right.
Latimer was committed to the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $15,000 monetary bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28 in district court.
