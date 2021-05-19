By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
Center for Family Services (CFS) Executive Director Jason Nesbitt told members of Titusville City Council that funds are available for many people in the area who may not realize it.
Nesbitt spoke to council during Monday’s meeting. He said he was concerned with the lack of people in the area applying for help from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
Nesbitt said that Crawford County was awarded $5.5 million to provide assistance to those people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, either directly or indirectly.
The income levels are not strict, according to Nesbitt. He said that an individual making approximately $37,000 per year could qualify.
The program is meant to help pay rent or utility bills either currently past due or in arrears.
People don’t have to have lost a job to qualify. If expenses increased from working from home, there could be help to foot the bill.
Nesbitt said the agency has helped people repay loans from family members who helped them as bills came due.
There is also no cap on the amount of monthly rent that can be reimbursed, according to Nesbitt. Checks are provided directly to landlords.
CFS has a representative at The Associated Charities every Tuesday. It is located at 409 E. Central Ave., Titusville. They can be reached at (814) 827-6613.
CFS is located in Meadville. They can be reached at (814) 337-8450.
