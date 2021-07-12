By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE — Crawford County is one of the most underserved counties in the region when it comes to broadband internet connection.
According to the county’s rural broadband proposal, only 75% of households within the county have access to high-speed internet, lower than both Venango and Erie counties.
To help remedy the problem, the county has started to invest time, funds and attention. For better guidance, the Planning Commission proposed at Wednesday’s county commissioner meeting six members for the Broadband Technical Advisory Committee.
The proposed members are Robert Snyder, Caleb Gilliland, Jarrin Sperry, Ron Mattocks, Greg Beveridge and Tim Brown.
According to Assistant Planning Director Thomas Gilbertson, the committee will help the county and “guide the process in the best way to roll out investments in rural broadband.”
Through several federal programs, including the American Rescue Plan Act, there is currently an abundance of funding available for projects concerning rural broadband, and the county wants to take advantage of the funding. According to the county commissioners, $3 million has been earmarked to expand broadband.
Even though there is funding, the county wants to make sure they do not waste it. Gilbertson said there is an effort to not want to move forward too quickly and without a formalized plan, as that could lead to further conflict down the line.
They also want to avoid overbuilding, building infrastructure for broadband in areas where residents are already served. “We want to make sure we are effective and efficient,” said Gilbertson.
One way to do be effective and efficient is the technical advisory committee. The committee will be made up of members who are on all sides of broadband and also those who know county and local government.
The hope, according to Gilbertson, is that the committee will feature members of government, members of nonprofits and tech professionals. According to Gilbertson, a coalition like this allows the county to get guidance and “understand the issue from all angles.”
The abundance of public funds is not the only factor driving action for the county. According to Gilbertson, the pandemic accelerated greatly the needs of the residents of Crawford County.
He explained that when the topic of rural broadband is discussed, the narrative can often include stereotypes of farmers and other manual labor workers who would like access to broadband.
Gilbertson, however, said that when the county conducted a study, 34% of the individuals lacking access to broadband work in fields such as information, finance and insurance, real estate, technical services, educational services and other professions that Gilbertson said can really benefit from broadband.
The makeup of these areas isn’t even that different from the cities of Meadville and Erie, according to Gilbertson. “There is a perception that people who live out in rural areas do not rely on internet. Our data shows otherwise,” he said.
If the current proposal, which is conceptual in nature, is implemented in full, it would allow 97% of households in Crawford County to have access to high-speed internet, which is something that excites the county commissioners.
According to Commissioner Eric Henry, the idea for the committee is something that had already been discussed in concept.
Currently, according to Commissioner Chris Soff, the county is leaving some behind. “Our world is more and more involved with telecommunications,” Soff said, “We’ve left some out of how we function.”
The commissioners also said that this program would greatly help the backbone of Crawford County, farmers and agricultural professionals.
According to Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn, modern tractors require internet to determine things like how much fertilizer needs to go where.
“It would help them increase production greatly and be more efficient,” said Weiderspahn. He also said if would help greatly in cutting down cost from waste.
With the new committee, and their diverse members, help to the residents and organizations in Crawford County may finally be on the way to better help them thrive in a modern society.
The new members will be approved or denied at the next Crawford County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, July 14.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.