An Erie County resident alerted The Herald that they recently received a letter from The Voter Project, a third party political advocacy group, soliciting them to request a mail-in ballot. The solicitation notice included personal information about the voter. The letter also included web addresses and phone numbers from official state departments.
According to Christopher Soff, Crawford County commissioner and election board chairman, the solicitations have nothing to do with the county, and are made to be intentionally confusing.
“These solicitations give every appearance that they are coming from the county,” said Soff.
He wants residents to know that unless they ask the county for election material, anything they receive will be from a third party group.
“I want voters to know that the only time they will get something in the mail from the county is if you ask us for it. If you haven’t asked the county, be very cautious. Make sure you read and understand who is sending this information and where it came from,” said Soff.
For past election cycles, the County Board of Elections has sent press releases regarding these solicitations. Soff said that until he had spoken with The Herald, he was not aware the groups had started their next round of solicitations, but said, “It doesn’t surprise me.”
In a press release from April 2022, the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office said that they were aware of three political adovacy groups, the Voter Participation Center (VPC), the Center for Voter Information (CVI) and the Voter Project (VP), which had been conducting unsolicited direct mailings to county residents.
The solicitations included voter registration applications and or mail in ballot applications.
The press release continues saying that the mailings are not affiliated or endorsed in any way by the Crawford County Board of Elections or the Office of Election and Voter Services.
Soff said that when residents receive these notices, they sometimes send them to the voter services office with notes that are “vulgar and rude” blaming the county. He wants residents to know that the county has no control over these mailings.
The press release asks that county residents “Please remember that these mailings are political mail coming from a campaign, party, committee or special interest group. The mailings are not official election mail coming from an authorized election official.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
