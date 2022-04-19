More than 150 years ago, the environment and natural resources of the Oil Valley put the Oil Region on the map, when Colonel Edwin Drake first struck oil.
In the time that has passed, different industries have come and gone, but the natural beauty still remains.
Moving forward, the Oil Region Alliance believes that the environment, through outdoor recreation, is what will help this region thrive again. To help facilitate that, the ORA has held an Outdoor Recreation Business Contest. They kicked off the ninth annual contest on Tuesday night, at an event at the Titusville Iron Works.
Nine years ago, the ORA, with help from the Venango County Commissioners, started an Outdoor Recretion Business Competition. Since its inception, the ORA has awarded more than $50,000 to Oil Region businesses to help facilitate outdoor recreation in the region.
“We see (outdoor recreation) as part of our vitality for our region,” said Kim Harris, ORA Project Manager and Outdoor Recreation Specialist.
Venango County Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic took to the microphone to echo how important outdoor recreation is to this region. He said that the natural beauty of the Oil Region, including the bike trails, hiking trails and waterways gives the region an asset to bring people here, an opportunity to “highlight what we have here in the Oil Region.”
He said that once they are here, it is the businesses and the people of the region that get them coming back. The competition is a way to leverage the assets of the region, and use outdoor recreation as a way to create industry.
In the past, the winning business was awarded $5,000 to complete a project that connects their business with outdoor recreation.
According to Vince Witherup, former Venango County Commissioner and ORA board member who helped create the competition, it is meant to help businesses try something new. “This won’t fund your dreams, but it might help you get over the edge,” Said Witherup.
As John Phillips, ORA President and CEO, put it, “This won’t fund your business, it will fund a project, something you might not have done otherwise.”
For this year’s competition, again with the help of the Venango County Commissioners using Act 13 funds, the prizes have gone up. The winning business will receive $10,000 for a project, with a second place prize of $5,000.
To be awarded the funds, business must be able to show how their idea will improve recreational opportunities in the region. To help out those who might apply, part of Tuesday’s event featured a panel of three business owners, who have won the competition in the past, Dave Ballard of Trails to Ales Brewery, Ashley Sheffer of Core Goods and Bobbie Jones of Trailasana Yoga.
Part of the reason that the event was held, besides getting the word out, was to help those considering applying to the contest get some ideas, and hear from past winners.
Ballard and Trails to Ales used their prize money to purchase televisions to promote the local area. Sheffer and Core Goods used their funds to expand their offerings of trail snacks and help with sustainable shopping. Jones and Trailasana Yoga used their winnings to purchase paddle boards so she could offer a paddle board yoga class.
Questions asked to the business owners included why they entered, what benefit their projects have had on their overall business, what made their plans stand out and advice they would give to those considering the contest. The business owners implored those considering to take the chance. The panelists also said the competition has given them a boost in publicity and marketing, a benefit they had not considered.
The competition is open to both new and existing businesses within the Oil Region — which includes Venango County, Titusville, Hydetown, and Oil Creek Township). The first step in the competition is submitting a concept paper, which is due in July.
Those that make the cut will then have to submit a business plan and make a presentation to a panel of independent judges. The winners will be announced in December.
More information on the contest can be found at ORAGOT.com.
