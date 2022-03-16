The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors received an update about federal and state funding and the updating of school board policies at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
On the finance front, Business Manager Shawn Sampson said that tax and finance had a “light agenda,” which won’t be the case in the coming months as they get closer to budget season.
The policy updates were also minor, as the district looks to update their policies to state standards.
Before it gets to the height of budget season, Sampson wanted to give the school board an update on their COVID-19 related federal assistance grants. Of the nine allotments that the district has received, totaling $13,025.435, the district has “completed” five of the allotments, totaling a little more than $1.1 million.
The completed allotments, include Emergency Elementary and Secondary Education Relief Funds (ESSER) 1, which gave the district $850,000 for staffing, and other sources like ESSER School Health and Safety Grant and the GEER funding, used for COVID- related purchases such as masks and laptops for students who needed to do remote work.
Sampson and Superintendent Stephanie Keebler talked more in detail about the active funding allotments, which include ESSER II, which is $3.7 million and ESSER III, which is for $7.5 million.
There are also two specialized ESSER funds which are active. Sampson said that ESSER II will be used to offset deficits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves $8 million dollars left in the pot, which has strings attached that the district must follow.
Of the $7.5 million in ESSER III funding, 20%, or $1.5 million has to be used to offset learning loss. The district addresses learning loss through programs like summer school, after school and extended school year programs. Part of the $8 million in active funding is from ESSER Set Aside funding, where some of the funding also has to offset learning loss.
Keebler explained to The Herald after the meeting that the additional funds toward learning loss programs would go toward curriculum resources and also toward making attendance more consistent.
In the past, the school district has relied on parents to get their students to and from these additional learning opportunities. Keebler said the district is looking to providing transportation and also food services for these programs to make it easier, and more likely, for students to show up.
The district started offering these services after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Keebler said it made a difference. Keebler said that after offering these services they saw more consistent attendance and wanted to continue offering them.
The school board has discussed using a large chunk of the ESSER III funding to address, as Sampson put it, “COVID ventilation,” or in laymen’s terms, HVAC upgrades. Sampson said that the district could use $5 million of the funding to replace the HVAC system at the middle school.
The district recently replaced the HVAC system at the high school, and Sampson said the HVAC at the middle school is “just as old.” Another use for the rest of the ESSER III funding is curricular resources.
The school board also talked about updating policies. The policy committee had two recommendations on the agenda.
The first recommendation is for the updating of six policies. Keebler said that the updates were minor, and either updated wording or followed PSBA recommendations.
Sometimes the PSBA will release policy information updates. The school board will then take the recommendations and review them against their current policies to see if there are any differences.
The second update is in relation to the admission of the district’s youngest students. Previously, admission policy stated that students would need to be either four or five-years-old by the first day of school to be eligible for preschool or kindergarten.
Keebler said that with the first day of school changing year to year, that the updated policy would say that students need to turn either four or five before Aug. 1.
Meeting notes
—Monday’s meeting was supposed to feature a data update by Director of Learning Jesse Maine. The presentation, which would have covered DIBELS and classroom diagnostic data will be pushed back a week. That data would show early literacy skills scoring. Recently, Keystone and PSSA data was released, and Maine wants to present on all the data available
The district was contacted by State Senator Michele Brooks about a potential tick and Lyme disease pilot program. Crawford County was selected as one of six counties for a tick and Lyme pilot program.
There would be 12 sites selected per county, and four of them would have to be on government-owned school ground. Brooks asked that if the program were to take place, that land by Hydetown Elementary School would be used for the pilot program. School Board President Lynn Cressman noted that the tick problem in the area is a serious one.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
