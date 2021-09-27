CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County— As the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many vacations and impacted tourism, the Oil Region Alliance decided to follow suit and cancel its 2020 Annual Membership Meeting.
Tourism across the board, including in the Oil Region, has bounced back. The Oil Region Alliance welcomed its members, guests and award winners to Cross Creek Resort Thursday morning to talk about the past 18-months, while also looking towards the region’s future.
A bustling room was full of conversation, laughs and recognition as the Oil Region Alliance (ORA) got their members together for food, awards and a keynote speaker.
The meeting started with the President’s Report by President John R. Phillips. He gave his presentation by way of video as he highlighted work that has been done in the organization’s four key areas, — economic development, heritage, tourism and outdoor recreation.
The ORA manages the assets of the federally designated Oil Region National Heritage Area, which includes Titusville, Hydetown, and all of Venango County. Their goal is to further the region through development, stewardship and the management of what the region has to offer.
In his report, Phillips showed work being done like the creation of industrial parks, heritage projects such as the saving of the Algrunix building and the Scheide house, the advancement of tourism through marketing and the new Franklin visitor’s center and outdoor recreation including the ATV feasibility study and management of water trails like Oil Creek.
After the update from Phillips, the keynote speaker, Amy Camp was introduced. A big part of the ORA’s mission is developing recreational tourism and using the trails, waterways and natural beauty of the area.
Someone very familiar with these goals is Camp, a trails and tourism consultant. Camp talked about trail towns — areas supporting their outdoor recreation — and how the pandemic has changed trails and the outdoors.
Camp said that the pandemic, “turned the world upside down.”
While people were forced indoors, when let outside, they flocked to the great outdoors. Camp spoke about the last year as “a mass rediscovery of the outdoors.”
She has researched how this “rediscovery” has impacted Pennsylvania and its outdoor resources, speaking with trail managers across the state. Usage of trails in the state is up 51% from last year, making now a perfect time to capitalize on outdoor resources.
“Trails need support now more than ever,” she said. She hopes that the region makes the decision to really lean into trails, as there is more interest than ever.
“It takes a real regional approach to economic development,” said Camp, implying that one city or municipality can’t do it alone.
Camp’s speech was followed by the 2021 Tourism Awards. The ORA held online voting to choose winners in eight categories.
The categories ranged from best dish and best drink to best landmark and must-do activity. While local businesses like Curbside StrEAT Co. didn’t win for best dish with their Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich, the Titusville area featured two winners — the Caboose Motel for best guest room and Drake Well Museum and Park for best landmark.
The ORA handed out signs and a certificate for the winner, and hopes to grow the awards in years to come.
Also honored at the meeting were the Partners of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
The partners recognized were Precious Paws Animal Rescue and the Venango County Humane Society. The two organizations came together in 2020 to create a social media campaign called #adoptableoilregion. This involved taking photos with the animals at locations throughout the region, trying to foster more adoptions of animals in the region.
The Volunteer of the Year was Sarah Reynolds. Reynolds is a “go-to” volunteer in the Allegheny-Clarion River Valley, and an active participant for Blueprint Community. Reynolds has lived in Emlenton for nine years and is the president of the Emlenton Civic Club.
The ORA looks to continue building on its progress as 2021 turns into 2022 and tourism resurges in the area. They will continue to foster development in the region, and hope to gain more momentum and members, whether that be municipalities or families.
For more information on the ORA and membership, contact Emily Altomare at (814)677-3152. Shecan also be reached by email at Ealtomare@oilregion.org.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.