The Titusville Regional Literacy Council held an open house on Friday to show the community their wide range of programs, and to remind them that they are here.
The open house, which took place at their headquarters in the Titusville High School, gave the public an opportunity to see their new digital literacy computer lab, meet their staff, learn more about their free services and eat some snacks.
The Titusville Regional Literacy Council has been located at the high school for a little more than three years. The event was not a ribbon cutting or an introduction of a new space, but rather a chance for the community to see the valuable work that they do.
“We are trying to let the community see what we have to offer,” said Executive Director Kelli Davis. “We have been here, but want to remind people we are here and have free services to help.”
The event was a chance to show off their new computer lab, which has been seeing a lot more use in recent months.
The computer lab is where two key programs for the TRLC take place, their adult education classes and new digital literacy classes. The adult education classes are one part of their family literacy program, which looks to break down barriers to continuing education. Their digital literacy classes hope to also break down barriers for those looking to take part in a world that is increasingly taking place online.
Davis said that one of the main roadblocks that can get in the way of adult education is child care. It is hard to take off time after work to go to class, especially if you have to worry about what to do with your kids.
The TRLC has a program where the entire family can get some learning in at the same time.
“With our family literacy you can bring the kids with you,” said Davis. “While you learn and work towards a GED, your kids get time with our early childhood educator in the next room over.”
Another reason for the open house is to try and continue the momentum that the TRLC has built. Since the pandemic, the council has noticed an uptick in adults looking to continue their education.
The TRLC also offers in- person, virtual and flex classes for family literacy. Family Literacy Instructor Emi Fox said that the pandemic has provided people with more time to better themselves and many who didn’t think they had a chance to get a GED now have taken the opportunity.
“With the pandemic, people just have more time. Some were laid off, some work from home, but they think now is my chance to go back to school,” said Fox.
For more information on the TRLC, or to signup for their free classes and services, they can be reached by phone at (814) 827-0543, or on Facebook at Titusville Regional Literacy Council.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.