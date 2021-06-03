“We are sprucing up the town and making it more fun,” said Mayor Jon Crouch at the end of Tuesday night’s Titusville City Council meeting.
Council and the City, as summer approaches, talked about City parks and heard from members of the audience about outdoor programs for citizens for this summer and beyond.
Council voted to approve several items, while giving their blessing for several projects including a community garden.
Council heard from Terri Wig, chief professional ifficer of the United Way, about a multitude of projects she would like to see carried out in the City.
Wig introduced council to the idea of starting a community garden downtown. The hope is that the garden would allow food to be grown organically that could be used to help give greater access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
Wig talked with City officials about where to put the garden, wanting the site to be easy to get to, easy to find and easy to water.
It was decided that the best spot for the garden would be the empty lot owned by the City next to Middleton Chiropractic on West Central Avenue. The lot currently is empty with a layer of gravel across it.
Wig told council that David Weber, a local historian who passed away earlier this year, had been a supporter of creating a garden in Titusville. She said that Weber loved victory gardens — gardens used during both World Wars to supplement rations and build morale— and that he would say they “get people to work together.”
After talking with local organizations, Middleton Chiropractic and Weber’s family, it was decided that the garden would be called the David L. Weber Memorial Community Garden.
Along with the garden, Wig also had the idea of painting a mural on the space’s blank wall. Wig explained to council that paying a professional muralist could cost $18,000 to $20,000.
She also said that since the Titusville Placemaking has a public arts plan and the garden mural could fit into that plan.
Crouch was excited about the idea, and said he had considered something similar for the City.
“My long term vision is to have a bigger spot where families can buy shares in a co-op or have their own plots,” said Crouch, “But you have to start somewhere.”
While nothing had to be voted on, Crouch and council offered their support of the project so that Wig can start fundraising. While the garden will not be ready for this year’s growing season, Wig wants a sign to be put up on the spot alerting people that this is the future spot of the garden.
Wig also presented council with the idea to expand a current program.
The United Way is interested in building more Born Learning Trails in the City. The trails feature different stations where kids can participate in a learning activity.
There is currently a Born Learning Trail at the YWCA. Council was also receptive to this idea, but did not have to vote. Wig and City Manager Neil Fratus will work next on identifying where the trails could go.
Council was presented with a special event by the Titusville Council on the Arts.
They asked permission to use Burgess Park to host a Summer Youth Theater Lab. The lab, which would run in July the weeks of July 16 to 19 and 26 to 30. It would conclude with a 7 p.m. performance.
After COVID-19 restrictions subsided, the Council on the Arts wanted to host a summer program in-person. The show will be spread out at different locations throughout the park and the audience will rotate through.
Helping with the camp is Titusville native, Richard Waddingham. He has experience working with shows all around the country. He said the show will be “something Titusville has never seen before” with dancing, singing and acting all on display. The event was approved unanimously.
During the manager’s report, Fratus continued the theme of the day and talked about several outdoor matters concerning the City.
Last year the City had Titusville High School graduates process through the City after graduation at the airport. While graduation will be held at the high school, the City still wants to hold a parade. Fratus said that the details and logistics still need to be worked out.
Ahead of summer, Fratus also gave an update on multiple City parks. He started off alerting council that the new process for a pavilion at Sunset Heights Park has started.
Public works crews have started preparing the site for the new pavilion which was donated by JM Warren Buildings.
Also discussed were potential electical upgrades for Scheide Park, basketball rims at Robert’s Grove Park and the status on upgrades at the Ed Myer complex.
The City expects to get its 2020 CDBG funding by the end of the year and plans to use that funding for a potential dog park, playground equipment and other projects at the complex.
Meeting notes
—Council approved the second reading of Council Bill No.4 of 2021. This bill deals with changes being made to traffic control devices around the City in reference to findings from the City’s traffic studies.
—Council approved the signing of an indemnification agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The agreement is in regard to the closing of roads and the shifting of lanes for the Wine Walk and Oil Festival. The motion was approved with a 3-1 vote with Sara Jones voting in opposition.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
