By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville Herald is happy to announce that former sports editor Zack Borland has received recognition for his work from the Pennsylvania News Media Association.
The organization gives out awards to journalists around the state, called the Keystone Media Awards. The goal of these awards is to “reinforce excellence by individuals in the news media profession.”
Borland, who left The Herald earlier this year in February, won second place in the sports/outdoor column category among multi-day publications under 10,000 circulation. This category requires three columns to be submitted that “demonstrate high achievement and dedication to the craft of writing columns related to sports.”
Borland had been working with The Herald as sports editor since 2017.
For the contest, Borland submitted columns centered around two of his favorite things — family and baseball. The stories submitted were: “How french fries got in the way of a meeting with my favorite player,” a column about going to PNC Park with his brother and parents to watch his favorite pitcher on his favorite team; “‘Field of Dreams’ brings back fond father-son memories,” a story about going to Minor League Baseball games with his dad, and “An opening day that hopefully remains a thing of the past,” a column about tradition in baseball and the effects that COVID-19 had on the 2020 season.
When it comes to writing, Borland believes that it is easier to write about good memories and positive experiences. “Good life stories always bleed into your work,” he said.
For Borland, his family has always been there to help him create the memories and stories that he puts down on paper.
“I am blessed to have a great family that caters to my passion for sports,” said Borland. He feels that the members of his family were the ones behind the stories he submitted and that the bonding they shared is what inspired him.
One of the stories submitted is centered around his dad and the memories they had with baseball.
“My dad was always there for me hitting ground balls in the yard and playing catch,” said Borland, who feels that these experiences are a part of what made these columns so special.
For someone who left the industry before receiving the award, to Borland this felt like validation.
When he announced he was taking another job for “logistical reasons,” Borland remembers having players, parents and coaches take time to thank him and show appreciation.
Winning a Keystone Media Award means validation from a different group. “Having my peers say that I did a good job, it validates all the work put into the paper night after night,” he said.
“Zack’s columns are a great reflection of who he is as a person: passionate, honest, reflective and funny,” said Herald Publisher Mike Sample, “Whether he’s writing about sports or his family, Zack has a gift for finding life lessons from the smallest moments. I am proud he is being recognized for his work.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
