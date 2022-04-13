STEUBEN TOWNSHIP — The County Forest is one of Crawford Counties best kept secrets, even though no one is trying to keep it.
The forest comprises 450 acres of land featuring forests and wetlands just past Hydetown.
On Monday, in an effort to increase public awareness and forest education, the Crawford County Planning Commission held Crawford County Forest Day, a day of service and education.
The event featured presentations from officials related to the environment such as the Crawford County Conservation District, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Game Commission in the morning, and a group cleanup and time for data collection in the afternoon.
More than 20 outdoor enthusiasts trekked through the Crawford County Forest on Monday. The event was organized and held by the county planning commission, with Thomas Gilbertson, Assistant Planning Director for Community Planning, leading the charge.
“This event is about stewardship, education and discovery,” he said when asked about the purpose of the event. “We want to make County Forest Day an annual thing.”
The planning commission started this event about five years ago, mainly featuring a clean up.
Over the years, the event has morphed into a way to help show how the forest is used, and use the forest as a way to teach residents about sustainable forestry and what it takes to manage a forest.
This year’s event was attended by Patricia McKellop, a biology and ecology teacher for Titusville High School, and about 10 students who came along to learn.
“Being out here in the forest, it gives the students more of a real life experience. It lets them tie in what they learn in school,” said McKellop. “These are the things that they remember more — more than just being in a classroom.”
During the day, you couldn’t help but hear speakers, and those listening, say something along the lines of “I never knew we had a county forest until one day I ...,” noting that the forest has gone mostly unnoticed and unused by the public.
In attendance at County Forest Day was Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn. The commissioner had heard about the forest when he was running for commissioner in 2011.
In the decade that has passed, as an advocate for agriculture and the county’s natural assets, Weiderspahn has watched as more people have found out about the natural resource.
“When I first found out about our forest, I mentioned that I wanted to see it used as an educational tool,” said Weiderspahn. “Seeing this forest used like this, with all the students’ presentations, it makes me want to cry. This is exactly what I envisioned.”
The first presenter of the day was Forester for the DCNR Bureau of Forestry Mark Lewis. While the general public might not be stewards of the forest, taking advantage of its assets, the county has been for decades, through timber sales. Crawford County Commissioners have pledged to reinvest 20% of the money made during the sales back into the forest.
Lewis spoke to the group about sustainable forestry, the process of maintaining a timber stand, and what they look for when they cut their stands. Lewis told the group that while logging can sometimes get a bad name environmentally, it is critical to a healthy thriving forest.
“It involves lots of planning,” said Lewis. “We don’t starting marking trees and taking them to the axe.”
Last year the county forest had one of its largest ever timber sales. This year, the forest is preparing for another sale, albeit on a smaller scale. When the DCNR first got involved with the forest, they designated 13 timber stands. The stand that they want to cut this year is 20-24 acres. Lewis took the group to the site of the stand, and asked them to look around at what they saw.
After hearing their observations, Lewis told the group that this area is currently overstocked, and needs thinning.
“Look up. There are not many gaps in the canopy,” he said. “Young trees need room to grow.” When it comes to what trees need to be cut, Lewis said, “that’s where the art and science of forestry comes in.”
He explained that you can’t just cut the biggest trees, or the ones you think might be the oldest, because you will usually be wrong. If you cut down the biggest trees, he said you are killing your “thoroughbreds” and leaving the “runts.” “You want to leave the best trees, and give them room to grow,” he said.”
Before you can cut an area, you first have to make sure you aren’t doing it harm. When you cut down trees and create room to grow, you have to watch out for what will grow.
Lewis noted that where the group was standing was full of Japanese Barberry, an invasive bush. If you cut the area without first killing the invasive species, they will run wild.
At this point, Lewis said it was a good time to turn things over to Brian Pilarcik, watershed specialist for the Crawford County Conservation District. Pilarcik’s presentation was on invasive species, but more focused on those that impact wetlands.
The county forest is littered with wetlands, the sponges/filters of the forest. Looking out over the wetlands, just a short walk from where the timber sale will take place, Pilarcik noted a patch of a certain type of phragmites, an invasive species.
“Native species have a good relationship with each other,” said Pilarcik.
Over thousands of years they develop checks and balances to create a harmony, making sure that one species is not able to dominate the others. He used examples of how the county has had to fight other invasives in bodies of water across the county, including Hydrilla.
Hydrilla is a species of grass that invaded Pymatuning Reservoir a decade ago. Unfortunately the necessary agencies were not able to catch on to its introduction fast enough. Over the past 10-12 years it has cost $500,000 every year, more than $5 million, to take care of the issue.
Pilarcik used this example to show how important early intervention is when it comes to invasive species, what he called early detection and rapid response. He likened the situation to an oil spill.
“If 50 gallons of oil were to spill, people would show up with lights and sirens,” said Pilarcik.
He said the same type of response is needed when an invasive is spotted in a body of water.
“Like an oil spill, invasive are a pollutant of our waterways,” he said. “But the oil spill doesn’t reproduce.”
After a hike out into the middle of a clearing, Rodger Coup, wildlife management supervisor for Pennsylvania Game Commission’s northwestern region, and Tim Croskey, a game commission habitat management crew member, gave the last presentation of the day. The two explained that while the DCNR looks to optimize areas for timber, they do the same, but to help wildlife.
The Game Commission, when it comes to trees, has a different criteria they look for. Croskey pointed to a tree that had a broken limb. He said that eventually the remnants of the branch will hollow out, leaving a great place for an animal to make a den.
In general the commission wants a diversity of both species and habitat, and has ways of managing land to make sure that happens.
“We are primarily looking at what we can do to accomplish a habitat with maximum diversity in plants, which leads to a diversity in the animals,” said Coup.
Coup said that when it comes to the Game Commission, most people think of one animal, deer. Coup gave the group information on the Deer Management Assistance Program.
The program provides coupons so that hunters can get an extra deer or two on top of their quota helping manage the deer population. Properties enrolled in the DMAP program also receive access to free seedlings, nesting boxes, signage and patrolling and enforcement if there are any problems.
After the presentations, the group took a lunch break, before the clean up and data collection portion of the event. According to Commissioner Weiderspahn, the group collected at least 15 bags of trash from the forest.
With an eye towards using the forest for recreation, armed with tablets, students and officials took to the woods to collect data where trails could go, and special ecological features in the forest.
According to Vice Chair of the planning commission Katie Wickert, they were looking for interesting features that could enhance the Erie to Pittsburgh trail, which will run through the forest.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
