HARRISBURG – The easing of regulations necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue through June 30 under legislation authored by Sen. Michele Brooks, approved by the Senate, and sent to the Governor for his signature. The legislation extends key COVID-19 waivers for three more months and requires a review of the effectiveness of, and continued need for, these regulations going forward.
“For months, we have been working with the House of Representatives and the Governor’s Office on a comprehensive review of all of the statutory and regulatory flexibilities put in place since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Brooks. “And today’s final passage of Senate Bill 1019 is a successful culmination of our collective efforts.”
Wednesday’s passage builds upon Act 73 of 2021 (House Bill 1861) that was signed into law in September 2021 to extend key waiver flexibilities through March 31, 2022. Senate Bill 1019 furthers the waiver extension through June 30, 2022 and requires that the state agencies overseeing these waivers submit a report to the full General Assembly by May 31, 2022, which outlines the flexibilities in place, and whether the agency of oversight is recommending that the flexibility be made permanent.
This waiver extension includes over 300 rules and regulations for hospitals, health care workers, home and community-based providers; drug and alcohol treatment providers; consumers; bankers and realtors; state licensure and oversight boards; emergency management services and the National Guard.
“We have more work to do, but we are well on our way to improving Pennsylvania not just beyond the pandemic, but in spite of it,” Brooks said. “I continue to work to eliminate red tape in the state’s bureaucratic practices and simplify how we do business.”
Senate Bill 1019 passed the Senate on Wednesday and was promptly signed into law by Governor Wolf.
