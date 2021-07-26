By Owen Krepps
Water. It makes up 71% of the world that we live in but these past couple of weeks in Titusville it has felt like a lot more.
Flooding has ravaged the Queen City due to summer thunderstorms. As a result, the City has taken action to try and prevent this flooding from happening for the fourth time in the past seven years.
But this is not the worst storm that Titusville has seen in the town’s over 200-year history. Statistically speaking, T-Vegas is one of the wetter locations in all of Pennsylvania.
The state average of rain for Pennsylvania is around 40 inches of rain per year and Titusville clocks in at 46 inches. The average yearly rainfall in the United States is 38 inches.
WeatherSpark, an online meteorologist database, states that Titusville experiences “significant seasonal variations” meaning that each season is very distinct from the others. We tend to overlook this in Titusville as many other places in the world do not have such dramatic changes in each season.
Summer is the season that sees the most amount of showers with July averaging 4.7 inches of rain in Titusville. On average, there are only 162 sunny days in Titusville with the US average being 205.
A whopping 169 days of the year are filled with some form of precipitation (rain, snow, sleet, hail, etc.) in Titusville.
Titusville has had 375 official floods over the course of history.
So why is this? Why does northwestern Pennsylvania seem to get a little bit extra in terms of rain and have instances like last Saturday?
The answer is climate change — no matter which way you slice it. The Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program reports that climate change in the state has increased humidity, changed precipitation patterns and made more intense storms.
Without getting into too much detail, due to more human-caused carbon emissions, Earth’s overall temperature has increased. This causes more water to evaporate into clouds from bodies of water which leads to more storms and more rain.
But even though climate change is impacting things in the present tense, there have been no shortages of massive storms in the Titusville area in the past.
One of the most famous is the Oil Creek Flood which happened in 1892. This event is second all-time in flood-related casualties for the state of Pennsylvania only behind the infamous Johnstown Flood.
Reports say that the storm started around Spartansburg and traveled all the way to Oil City, wrecking everything in its path.
On its way, it broke a makeshift earthen dam in the Spartanburg area which caused destruction to nearby towns, which included Titusville.
Using Oil Creek as its guide, the floodwater rushed into Titusville and Oil City and mixed with another liquid that was very popular at the time — oil.
As the water started to infect homes and oil refineries it caught fire. Now Titusville had to deal with two of the most deadly things on earth — water and fire. After a long and gruesome night, a total of 126 people between Titusville and Oil City died.
Nowadays, we are thankfully more prepared to tackle these thunderstorms and floods when they occur with our current technology. But with climate change starting to impact the weather even more it is essential that we do even more to keep everyone safe.
Oil may be the liquid that Titusville is famous for, but water has impacted the town just as much. From the storms in the late 1890s to the recent floods that saw some areas of town with two feet of water in their basements, this is something that is not going away.
