Dirt flew, tears were shed and trophies were handed out this weekend at the Drake Well BMX facility, as Gold Cup Qualifiers and City officials came to the track.
A ceremony on Friday night was just one of the many activities and events at the Drake Well BMX facility this weekend, as they hosted the track’s first ever Gold Cup qualifier. August 7, 2021, will forever be known in the City of Titusville as “BMX Day,” to celebrate the accomplishment.
City officials and Mayor Jon Crouch added to the excitement and activities held at the Drake Well BMX facility this weekend, reading off a proclamation and presenting the complex with a key to the City. The city wanted to highlight efforts from staff to bring hundreds of riders into the city for high level BMX racing.
The City and Drake Well BMX have become partners, trying to show off an asset that both feel has been neglected for too long.
Councilman CJ Kirvan was present at the ceremony Friday night, as the starting hill was dedicated to a member of his family, Chris Howard. Howard was a long time volunteer at the facility. Kirvan, who has been involved with BMX since he was a kid, said BMX racing is “still in his blood.” He said he learned a lot of great lessons at the track, and hopes the youth of future generations can do the same.
During the dedication ceremony, President of Drake Well BMX Kelly MacDonald wanted to thank those who helped the track get to where it is.
She first thanked the volunteers, “Without volunteers we wouldn’t be here today,” she said. Drake Well BMX is run by volunteers who put in long hours getting the track ready to race. MacDonald also wanted to thank the City of Titusville for it’s support. She said the City has really helped take the facility “to the next level.”
MacDonald also singled out Councilman CJ Kirvan. She said that without his support, the track would not be nearly as “inviting” to riders as it is. She thanked Kirvan for his dedication to both the City and to the Drake Well BMX complex.
The track held its biggest race weekend in it’s history. Since 1979, when the track was first built, volunteers and cycling enthusiasts in the Titusville area have worked on the track, getting it to the level it is today. The track received more than 650 entries for the multiple different races throughout the weekend.
Races included the Race for Life donation event Friday night, the Gold Cup and money open races on Saturday and the state qualifier on Sunday.
According to MacDonald, “People came, camped or stayed for the whole weekend.” She said local hotels were all sold out and heard lots of feedback from out-of- town riders about swimming and fishing in Oil Creek after races, eating at restaurants downtown and, of course, exploring the great bike trails
scattered around town.
The real highlight of the weekend was the Gold Cup qualifier races on Saturday. 335 riders competed in the qualifiers, featuring riders ranging in ages from two up to 65. The riders came to the track to compete in the highest level of BMX racing under the national circuit.
The Gold Cup racing was followed by a Money Open— where riders from different levels compete for a cash prize. Eleven men and eight women entered the competitions. Between the Money Open and the Holeshot racing on Friday night, more than $1,200 was given away to riders.
Drake Well BMX hopes that this successful weekend will only continue the momentum that the track has started to build.
While hosting the Gold Cup Qualifier is certainly a milestone achievement for the track, they want to see more local riders, of all ages and genders, come out and maybe find their next passion.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
