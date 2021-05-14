By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville YWCA hosted a lecture on youth addiction and resources provided by Crawford County Drug & Alcohol Executive Commission (CCDAEC) on Wednesday.
Presenting to the group was Julia Covert, prevention specialist for the CCDAEC. Covert covered a range of topics centered around adolescent drug use and provided resources for anyone worried about adolescents in their lives.
“We want to put education out there and decrease the stigma,” said Covert.
Part of the reason that addiction is so tough to break is the cycle. Within seconds of ingesting a substance, the body has a natural reaction to release dopamine, the chemical that makes the body happy.
This cycle of addiction, paired with the fact that substances can be easy to get, legal and socially- acceptable, makes fighting addiction an up-hill battle, according to Covert. She also mentioned that mental health and trauma can be factors that push youth toward substances and substance abuse.
Covert explains this as “everyone has a story” of how they got here and of why they became addicted.
After explaining why it can happen, Covert tried to tell the group just how big of a problem substances are for youth.
The substances that Covert talked most about during her presentation are two substances on the rise with kids, vaping, both both nicotine and THC.
According to a results from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, the use of e-cigarettes by youth has risen by 90% for 12th graders, 96% for 10th graders and 74% for 8th graders.
According to her presentation, currently 1 in 5 high school students use e-cigarettes. She said a problem is that they are drawn in by fruity flavors and sometimes don’t even know what is in what they are smoking.
She said that younger kids can have the impression that the e-cigarettes are “just flavoring” and not harmful. Marijuana vaping, while not as prevalent as the e-cigarettes are also on the rise. The last year the data was available, Covert said that among 12th graders in one year marijuana vaping rose from 9.5% to 13.1%.
At this point in the presentation, members of the crowd asked how students even get access to the products. One participant said that she had heard that older students in Titusville had been buying the products in large amounts and selling them to younger students.
Covert also focused on what parents and guardians can do to notice and then act when they believe their kids may be using substances.
While many adults may feel that they know what to look for, Covert explained that the products and ways to ingest the substances have changed.
Marijuana today has evolved past the use of the actual flower to concentrates. New items like Paxes, dab pens and concentrates are on the rise among youth. Covert provided images and characteristics to help identify these new substances.
E-cigarettes have also advanced, and new products use sleek designs and technology to help hook younger users. These products do not emit odors like typical tobacco. Covert recommended that parents and guardians keep there noses open for “sweet smells.”
Covert also gave those in attendance signs that their kids may be using substances. She referenced blood shot eyes, lying and sneaking around and personality changes. She said that if you suspect that your child might be using, do something.
As e-cigarette and vaping THC use has been on the rise with youth, the CCDAEC is trying to educate the county on what they believe could grow into a larger problem.
“Because these devices are so new, we are trying to get as much info out there as we can,” said Covert.
While education has been a tool in fighting substance abuse among youths, Covert said that parents and guardians need to be involved to help keep their kids away from addiction.
“Don’t be afraid to be the mean parent,” she said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
