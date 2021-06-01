By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Congressman Mike Kelly (R-16) spent Thursday traveling around Crawford County visiting different tourism spots.
During his tour, Kelly stopped at the Caboose Motel and the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad, learning about the organizations and what they mean to the community.
Kelly spent the day with Victoria Soff, executive director of the Crawford County Convention And Visitors Bureau, who guided the congressman to various spots known for tourist activity.
According to Soff, she had reached out to politicians across different levels of government trying to show them all the tourism activities that the county has to offer.
Soff believes that Crawford County has much to offer and she wanted to show that to the decision makers. Withthe large size of Crawford County, Soff said it is important “to visit and get the full scope.”
It was important to Soff that the congressman was able to go all around the county, visiting spots in Meadville, Conneaut Lake and Titusville.
Before Kelly arrived in Titusville, he visited the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Eddie’s Footlong Hotdogs, Hank’s Frozen Custard and rode on the Barbara J. paddle boat in Conneaut Lake.
Once on site, Kelly toured several train car rooms of the Caboose Motel. During the tour of the rooms, Kelly remarked that his grandkids would love to stay in one of the rooms.
The rehabilitated old train cars are now used for guests to stay in. The motel is able to preserve the cars, and in the process preserves a big part of Crawford County and Titusville history.
Kelly remarked that when he grew up in Butler, he remembered the Pullman Standard company that had cars on tracks all around town. However, when the company closed, the cars and the history of the company was lost. “People will never know what was built in Butler,” said Kelly. He was happy that Titusville has preserved its history, and was eager to learn more.
OC&T General Manager Cheri Porter showed Kelly the different cars used on the passenger rides and the improvements that they had made while shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are delighted to have him,” said Porter. Porter said it was great to share with the congressman “our great upcoming events and show him the improvements we have made.”
Nonprofit organizations, ofetn rely on recommendations and word-of-mouth for promotion.
“Telling your friend about the great time you had is how we survive,” she said. To have a congressman enjoy and recommend their attractions is important.
The impact of the railroad and motel and how unique it is was not lost on Kelly.
The congressman said that he wants to bring his staff from Washington D.C. To the OC&T Railroad so they can “see what makes this place so great — the history.”
After leaving the railroad, Kelly went to visit Warner’s Bakery in downtown Titusville.
Soff said that part of her plan was to make sure the congressman was able to enjoy the different treats the county has, and also keep him full of sugar.
Much like she brought the congressman, Soff hopes that more people, including both Crawford County residents and tourists, take the time to explore this area.
“It is important to bring people in,” said Soff.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
