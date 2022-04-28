Recently The Herald published a story trying to confirm rumors going around town that a Taco Bell is coming to town.
City officials had said that a company was in the process of opening the restaurant, but nothing official had been filed.
On Tuesday, Xavier Meyers, area coach for Charter Foods, officially confirmed to The Herald that his company is opening a Taco Bell location at 219 East Central Ave., the location of the former Perkins Restaurant and Bakery.
According to Meyers, the restaurant opened in town will be just a Taco Bell, not a combination Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken that some in town had been hoping for.
Meyers said that once demolition of the former Perkins building is complete, the new store should be opened within 100 days.
“We anticipate being open by the end of the summer,” said Meyers.
