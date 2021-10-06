City Officials and department heads met at City Hall on Monday for the first budget meeting of 2021.
The department heads, consisting of Public Works Director Chris Roofner, Fire Chief Joe Lamey, Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon and Building Inspector Skip Welling went through their budgets line item by line item so that when the budget talks advance in the coming months, the city manager and council know what the priorities are when the inevitable cuts come.
“These meetings are very worthwhile,” said Mayor Jon Crouch about the budget talks. Prior to this administration taking over, the department heads and the city would lack communication and budget fights would take place.
“It isn’t us telling them anymore,” said Deputy Mayor William McCrillis, “They have more of an input.”
Fire Chief Joe Lamey said during the meeting that the way council has started to do things is very beneficial to his department. “It gives us more freedom to make adjustments,” said Lamey.
For all intents and purposes, according to City Finance Supervisor Heather Plowman, this year’s budget has “few significant changes.”
Some of the significant changes that are taking shape would be the addition of a a member to the police force, a clerk/grant writer for the City, and a co-op student to work with the building inspector.
Now that the CXity has adapted to the new budgeting methods, there is less change. Monday’s meeting was the first budget session of the year, and the final numbers for the different funds will be decided as the process continues on.
A large part of the Monday meeting was hearing the different capital expenditures that the departments have, so they can let council know which of their items are necessary and what is more of a “wish list” item. Some of the big ticket items include a new street sweeper, air packs for the fire department and half of a new police car.
The Public Works Department, according to Roofner, is now at full strength. One change to their budget is that they can now designate a man to run the street sweeper. His salary has been moved from general to the sewage fund.
Roofner said that 95% of the reason you sweep streets is to keep the sewers free of debris. On the topic of sweeping streets, Roofner had a new street sweeper on his list of potential capital expenditures. A new sweeper would cost the City $300,000.
The current sweeper is 16 years old, and frequently has problems. The City has had two employees in the truck as it will switch driving sides at random. “That machine has actually been on fire once this year,” Roofner said.
Another possible request was a leaf truck. Roofner admitted that $225,000 was a hefty price for something that would only be used six weeks a year, but said it is not possible to rent those machines.
Other potential purchases for public works are things like sewer cameras, a generator at a pump station and a valve insertion machine.
After the lengthy capital expense report from public works, Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon presented a short list.
The police are asking for audio and video equipment for the interrogation room, half of the cost of new vests for the officers and money for half of a police car. The chief explained that the department has been playing catch up with their fleet, and would like to get on pace to purchase a new vehicle every three years.
There were other expenditures in their budget related to a potential new hire, like uniform costs and funds to advertise for the new position.
Last year’s budget talks was the first for Building Inspector Skip Welling. He said that this year’s budget for building and grounds will increase due to “additional duties taken on.”
Welling asked the City for a co-op student to help him with his duties. Welling also asked for funds to give his office flexibility. Currently there are eight homes that could be taken down in the City, but his office has no funds to carry those out.
“There’s no money to handle any of this,” he said.
Last to speak was Fire Chief Joe Lamey. Lamey started saying that all the numbers tossed around had his brain a little foggy, and wanted to talk in sentiments first.
“Overall the health of this department is excellent,” he said. One big change for his department is pension pay.
The City now only has to make a yearly payment of $208,000 to fire pensions, down from an expected payment of more than $360,000. This was attributed to the pensions performing well.
Overall Lamey said that his department’s number of calls handled has gone up. That can be attributed to both storm calls and COVID-related calls, said Lamey.
For capital expenditures, Lamey is asking the City to replace their air packs. These packs provide the fire fighters oxygen when they fight the fires. Replacing the 21 packs would cost $152,000.
“We are up against it with the air packs,” said Lamey. The air packs were supposed to be paid for with CDBG funds, but those funds had to be redistributed.
Plowman said that the lists presented to the City were “very rough drafts.”
The City as well as council will continue to work on the budget, getting it to a place where the wants and needs of the departments are balanced.
“We have a six year capital projects plan,” said Plowman.
The next budget meeting will be this coming Monday, Oct. 11.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.