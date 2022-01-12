Before Titusville Area School District officials began discussing the topics of the day, they took a moment to honor board members who have served the district for quite some time.
In honor of School Board Recognition Month, board members Lynn Cressman, Jack Roberts and Kevin O’Neill were given honor roll certificates for their service to the district during Monday’s board meeting. The board members have served for eight years, eight years and 12 years, respectively.
After some congratulations and a photo, the board of school directors got to business, discussing various topics at the committee meeting ranging from cyber security, budget resolutions, school renovations, graduation requirements and health and safety.
Shawn Sampson, business manager for the district, spoke to the board about an issue that will only be of more importance over the years, cyber security.
“This is a subject we are all taking seriously,” said Sampson. “But this is an area we need to do more in.”
Sampson has been to a few seminars about reducing cyber security risk, but some motivation to act on this issue comes from insurance providers, who want to make sure the district is facing the least amount of risk as possible.
Sampson said that when it comes to cyber security, school districts are playing catch-up, and that there have been school districts in the area that have had breaches.
Sampson told board members that at the moment, the district is going to look at procedures, and ultimately will need a risk assessment to test the network from both an internal and external level, and also test the network’s penetration defense.
Sampson said that when talking to several different companies and organizations, that Titusville is one of the first districts to “look at this issue seriously.”
“We are trying to find a cost effective solution,” said Sampson. “We need to pair what we need with what the insurance companies are looking for.”
The district does currently have cyber insurance, but through policy and training would be able to lower their premium and save the district from cyber security costs down the line.
The next item on the agenda, according to Sampson, related heavily with the cyber security actions that the district is looking to address.
Sampson recommended that the district appoint First National Insurance Agency as their broker/agent on record for the district. Sampson said that First National has been very proactive, especially when it comes to cyber security. There will be no change in cost if the district goes with First National.
Even though it is the first meeting of the new year, the district is already starting to talk about the new budget. The school board discussed a recommendation from the finance committee to approve a budget resolution.
The resolution would mandate that if the district were to raise taxes, they would not be able to raise them more than the Act 1 index, which for the district would be 5.1%. The board made no comments saying they would not approve a budget resolution.
The meeting also featured talks about upcoming graduation requirements from the state that may be implemented next year, and could affect current 11th grade students in the district.
Currently, to graduate from Titusville schools, students need to meet credit requirements. Act 158 would change those requirements, placing another barrier in front of district students looking to graduate.
Jessie Maine, Director of Learning, explained that moving forward, students eligibility to graduate would be linked to Keystone Exam scores. There would be five different pathways for students to graduate, three of them applying to students looking to attend traditional colleges/universities, and two pathways for students looking at career-based schooling.
The pathway that a student would take to graduate would first consider Keystone Exam scores. If a student did not have proficient scores in their exams, they would look at pathway two, which considers a cumulative total for exam scores.
If a student’s exam scores do not allow them to graduate in either pathway one or two, other testing like standardized testing and military exam scores could allow them to graduate.
Pathways four and five are for students who participate in co-op or work release programs.
Maine wants students and parents to be aware of these new graduation thresholds, so that students know exactly what is needed of them to graduate. More information will be presented as the new policy gets closer to implimentation.
The district also heard about its health and safety plan. Superintendent Stephanie Keebler said that the district is looking at a test-to-stay program, which would allow anyone who has been listed as a close contact to stay on school grounds if they test negative. The district currently has a tentative date of Jan. 24 to start the new program.
Action on the topics mentioned above will take place at the board of school directors next meeting, which will be on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Meetings take place at the high school cafeteria and start at 7 p.m.
Meeting notes
— Renovations at the Early Childhood Learning Center are winding down. Keebler said that the mechanical and plumbing contractors have finished. The district is waitng for the regular contractor to finish, but the contractor needs the new door locks which have been disrupted due to supply chain problems. The district is also waiting for the electrical contractor to finish, but said that they are already in the process of “finishing up.”
