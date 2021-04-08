By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Titusville calendars got a whole lot busier following Monday night’s session of Titusville City Council.
Council heard from and approved six different special events for the summer including the return of Titusville’s Oil Fest. Other events included sports tournaments, alcohol- themed events and a story time by the library.
After an absence last year, the Titusville Chamber of Commerce came to council asking for approval of the 2021 Oil Fest. The City’s premier summer event will take place Aug. 13 to 15.
The festival will be centered around Scheide Park, and the organizers asked that several City streets be modified to accommodate the amount of people they expect.
This year’s Oil Fest will feature the usual activities, such as the parade, fireworks, car show, food vendors, a kid zone and much more. Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis said, “I’m glad this is being brought back.”
In confluence with Oil Fest, Orr’s Brewing Company submitted a request to hold a Brewfest on Aug. 14. The Brewfest will bring in brewers from around the area. It will take place on the block of South Franklin street where Orr’s is located. The festival was approved pending insurance confirmation.
Different from past years will be this year’s Wine Walk. The event, which was approved by council, will be entirely in Scheide Park. Instead of walking around to local businesses, the Chamber of Commerce proposed to have Scheide Park fenced off to limit gathering indoors. This year’s event will take place July 9. Money raised from ticket sales will be used to help fund Oil Fest.
Council also approved baseball and softball tournaments for two area sports teams. The Oil Valley Lightning asked council’s approval to host three softball tournaments throughout the summer. Their tournaments will take place at the Ed Myer Complex on June 12-13, June 25-27 and Aug. 14.
Council also approved the Titusville Go Devils request to host a baseball tournament from June 4 to 6. Neither tournament comes into conflict with any of Titusville Council on the Art’s Friday night movies in the park.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
