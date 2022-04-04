PLEASANTVILLE — At the beginning of March, Pleasantville Elementary school launched a mission to read for 100,000 minutes outside of school. To help encourage their students, the school mixed in a theme with the reading — outer space.
On Friday, the students had a day to celebrate their accomplishments, full of space related activities, prizes and fun. The students blew past their goal, reading more than 115,000 minutes during the month of March.
The goal was part of Read Across America Week. This is the second year that the school has had a reading-related month of competition and fun.
This year, the school created a month of space-related programming that all tied into this year’s theme, “Blast Into Reading.”
The staff turned the cafeteria into outer space, completely covering the walls with the blackness of space full of stars, constellations and other spaced out decorations.
The decked out cafeteria was not just for show. Spaced out along the walls were planets that represented reading milestones. When the students reached a goal, a rocket ship would go and visit the planet. The last milestone, 100,000 minutes of reading, was the sun.
“These kids have far surpassed our goal,” said Leah Shavers, the teacher who spearheaded the month of reading. “It was nice seeing everyone in the school participating. The kids completely engrossed themselves in books.”
To celebrate their trip to the sun, students got sunglasses to keep them safe.
To celebrate their reading accomplishments, and their visit to the sun, on Friday all students got a space traveler passport. The passport had room for five stamps. Each student got a stamp once they completed one of five “missions” created for them to learn.
Each mission was named after a constellation, and taught students through a space-related activity. The first mission, Ursa Major, was centered around a space themed bingo game run by Principal Shawn Fink.
The second mission, Ursa Minor, had students involved in space themed craft time. The students were able to meet some alien friends, and create alien headbands and their own constellations.
The third mission, Taurus the Bull, had students decorate their own rockets before blasting them off. The students created a rocket ship with paper, tape and straws, and would blow out of the straws to propel their ships.
Mission four, Orion the Hunter, had kids outline constellations by poking holes through pieces of paper. They then shined flashlights behind the paper revealing the creations.
Mission five, Gemini, was a series of space-related relay races, designed to burn some energy.
“We wanted today to be a celebration, and let the kids do something fun,” said Shaver. “Since this was space themed, we wanted the kids to have some fun while traveling through space. The activities on Friday were designed to teach the kids about science, math, reading, while they had fun.”
To bring the month to a close, at the end of the day on Friday the winners of the class and individual reading competitions were announced.
In first place for first-grade was Chaytum Shaver, who read for 2,760 minutes. Second place for the grade went to Savannah Brown, who read 2,140 minutes.
The second grade winner was Taylor Loney, who read for 1,640 minutes. In second place for the grade was Cole Vincent with1,360 minutes.
For third grade, the winner was Emily English, who read 2,100 minutes, she was followed by Jacob Schmader with 1,590 minutes.
Tessa Jones read the most of any fourth graders, she read for 1,865 minutes. Just 200 minutes behind her was Grace Fultz, who read 1,600 minutes.
The fifth graders really took to reading. The winner and second place finisher for fifth grade were separated by just 40 minutes. Mackenzie Yochum read the most of any student in school with 8,320 minutes. Finishing just short of her was Mallory Beers, who read 8,280 minutes.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
