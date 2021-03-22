By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
State Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a report of audit findings for volunteer firefighter relief organizations in seven counties.
Among the departments listed was Centerville Volunteer Fireman’s Relief Association (VFRA). According to the report, the auditor listed six findings that the fire department should address.
The findings state that the department is in noncompliance with multiple prior audit recommendations. The findings include: not providing adequate supporting documentation for expenditures; failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster resulting in $19,406 in undocumented expenses; failure to maintain a complete and accurate membership roster; noncompliance to ensure timely receipt and deposit of state aid; failure to establish an adequate financial record-keeping system and failure to maintain a state sales tax exemption number which expired in 2004.
The release says the department’s audits “make sure state aid is used to maximize public safety and protect firefighters.”
As the state does provide support to these organizations, $60.25 million to 2,518 municipalities for distribution to their volunteer firefighters, the state is required to monitor how fire departments use their funds.
According to the release, VFRAs that fail to comply with required procedures could face the potential withholding of future state aid. Compliance will be verified through the next audit.
Norm Thomas, president of the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, spoke with The Herald to address the audit findings.
Thomas said that while the audit was for the 2016-2019 time period, most of the findings referenced information or documents needed from 2010-2016. Thomas said that Centerville has addressed four of the six findings, has already submitted all the additional documentation back to the state and are waiting to hear back.
Thomas said that his department first found out about the auditors report a couple weeks ago and were surprised at what was in the report. “It was a shock to all of us,” he said.
The department is also working on addressing the additional two findings that they have not yet submitted back to the state.
Thomas said the fire department has been in contact with State Representative Kathy Rapp’s office about the tax exemption number that Norman said practically “disappeared.”
Thomas also said the Centerville Fire Chief is currently working on getting an accurate working list of equipment. He said the auditor’s findings all stem from the same issue, years old documents.
“Everything was documented, but it can take time to come up with old records,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
