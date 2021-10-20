The Titusville Area School District received clean opinions on its audits and raised the salary of support staff substitutes at their regular board meeting Monday night.
The district received clean opinions on all of their audits, but did not vote to accept them in a change from usual process.
The school district heard a presentation on the audits from Joy S. Strain, a CPA and CSEP who is a partner at McGill, Power, Bell & Associates, LLP, the district’s auditing providor.
Strain not only issued a clean opinion for the local audits, but also issued clean opinions for the various different tax collector audits that have to be carried out. The audit was for financial records as of June 30, 2021.
TASD Business Manager Shawn Sampson explained that local audits go over all of the funds of the district, and have always been required. The tax collectors audits have been required for only the past 15 years, and make sure that everything collected matches what was received.
Strain said that the district has their finances fairly presented, and went over some numbers related to the audit. Strain said that the district had revenues that were above expenses. She attributed many of the excess revenues to federal COVID-19 related funds.
Unlike in previous years, Sampson requested that the school board not vote to accept the audit at the Monday meeting. He requested that the board have time to examine the audits, and vote on whether to accept it after they really understand it.
“This gives the board time to look at it,” said Sampson.
In other business, the district voted to raise the hourly wages for support staff substitutes.
The board unanimously voted to raise the rate from $9 to $10.75 an hour. Superintendent Stephanie Keebler said this was done so that Titusville didn’t fall behind.
“We want to be competitive with other area districts as an incentive for staff to work inside of the district,” said Keebler.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
