Diamond church to welcome fall with festival

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 5:00 am

Diamond United Methodist Church’s annual fall festival will return for another year of family friendly fun on Oct. 19.

The festival at the 1206 Meadville Road church on state Route 27 will have a few changes this year. New to this year’s festival agenda are cookie decorating and face painting. Additionally, the firetruck that was present at last year’s festival will not be making a reappearance this year.

Returning events include children’s games, crafts and pumpkin carving.

The pumpkins for carving will be provided at the church, however these are first come, first serve, according to Lisa Alsdorf, pastor Jerome Alsdorf’s wife. While the church has received donations for this event, she said they are unsure how many will attend or how many will participate in the pumpkin carving.

Both the pumpkin carving and cookie decorating are intended to be ageless events where anyone of any age can have fun while participating. The silent auction, which was a first time event last year, will make its return this year after popular demand.

The auction will include baskets and prizes for people of all ages. Additionally, prizes and “goodie bags” will be handed out to all children in attendance.

“We just want to provide a family friendly night during the fall season at no cost,” Lisa Alsdorf said.

Food will also be available at the event, including hot dogs, dessert, chips, beverages and plenty of chili. There will be multiple pots of chili as part of the chili contest. Additionally, there will be a pie contest as well.

All entries for the contests should be brought to the church prior to the 4 p.m. start time. The festival will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

  • Jahoba posted at 1:24 pm on Tue, Oct 1, 2019.

    Jahoba Posts: 240

    Is this a dry event? It sounds like it could be open to the general public. In which case I hope there is a strong police presence because of the copious amounts of drugs and/or alcohol in the area.



     
