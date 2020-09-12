Titusville Lions Club President Mark Conrad introduced the keynote speaker, Keystone Community Education Council’s (KCEC) Executive Director Lance Hummer at the club’s recent meeting.
The KCEC, the Community College of Allegheny County, local career and technical centers and the Appalachian Regional Commission have partnered to bring five Technical Certificate Programs into the Northwest Pennsylvania area.
Hummer credited former Congressman John Peterson with spearheading the education council system, which is not a substitute for community colleges, but serves as a conduit for those citizens desiring workforce skill upgrades and matches them with area training providers, so that ultimately successful graduates will attain ajob in their chosen career field.
Hummer cited success in the welding occupation, which permits young men and women to attend evening classes three days per week, resulting in professional certification and college credits via the Community College of Allegheny County. These credits can then be transferred to an associate degree in Applied Technology at Clarion University’s Venango Campus.
Hummer also explained that it is projected within the next five years, Western Pennsylvania will lack more than 80,000 technically-trained workers due to the growth in the petrochemical industry.
Past success in training under KCEC’s direction included a lumber grading program, which allowed area residents to complete that specialized training in locally, instead of in Tennessee, which had the only school for that purpose.
The Keystone Community Education Council is located in the National Transit Building in Oil City. For more information, Hummer can be reached at (814) 677-4427 or lhummer@keystonecec.org.
Prior to Hummer’s presentation during the Lions Club meeting, Conrad announced the details of the club’s upcoming annual AMBA Wellness blood screening, scheduled on Oct. 3 from 6 to 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville. Spaces are available by calling AMBA toll free at (800) 234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Callers must have their doctor’s name and address to schedule a time for the event. Personal physician authorization is required. CDC protocols will be observed at the event.
