Titusville moves one step closer to having taco Tuesday every day. The Titusville Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to city council they move forward with allowing the Taco Bell franchise to build on the former Perkins restaurant site on East Central Avenue.
At the Thursday night meeting the commission had three main items of concern, pedestrian safety, lighting and bike racks.
The commission had their concerns that the parking lot lights and headlights from cars in the parking lot could disturb residents next door.
They asked for light shields to be used on the east and west sides of the parking lot nearest residential homes and apartments.
Project Engineer Nick Akers of CENTEC Engineering agreed to look into the commission’s concerns. He stated they don't usually put the shields on the lights unless there is a specific ordinance. Titusville zoning officer Skip Welling said the city does not currently have such an ordinance.
“We want to be good neighbors,” Akers told the commission. He agreed to look into the sheilds with his bosses.
A great deal of time was spent on discussing bike racks. Commission chair Rhonda Clark told Akers that Titusville is a trail town and a trail head is only about a block away. Akers told them that bike racks are not normally in their designs but would also take the idea back to his bosses. Clark said she feels it would be a missed opportunity if they don't put in racks. “We feel it would increase (Taco Bell’s) business." she said
Kayla Schweitzer, a Titusville resident and assistant manager at Taco Bell in Cranberry, agreed that there are a lot of bicyclists that come through in the spring through fall months.She is expected to move to the Titusville restaurant when it opens.
A wooden fence, that is only about a year old between the Housing Authority and the Perkins’ site will remain, but be added on to so headlights from the parking lot won’t shine into the apartments.
The fence will not impede sight lines for drivers looking for pedestrians using the sidewalk or traffic coming up the road, Welling and Akers told the commission. And they will keep with the same fencing design that currently exists.
Welling told the commision that, given that the property is on a state road, PennDOT will be making sure safety concerns are addressed.
The commission and Akers applauded Titusville’s zoning officer Skip Welling for making sure everything was addressed for Thursday’s meeting.
“I feel very good about (tonight’s meeting),” Welling said.
With the commission’s approval the matter now will go before city council in a public meeting at 7 p.m. on November 1. If council approves the plan based on the commission’s recommendation and Welling’s presentation that everything is up to snuff with zoning and safety, then a special meeting will be held by the planning commission at 6 p.m. November 15 to finalize and sign off on the plans prior to city council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. that same night.
“Our hope is to have this wrapped up before the holiday season,” said Welling.
Once that happens construction can begin.
The sale of the property where the Perkin’s building sits closed yesterday and the work of tearing down the old building can commence as soon as permits are obtained. That is expected to begin next week.
