If you asked people what their happy place is, many would say laying in grass getting swarmed by puppies.
They would probably tell you they would pay a good price to do that. At the Crawford County Fair, that dream can be turned into a reality, and it is free of charge.
Canine Partners Program Inc. brought 31 puppies and 20 kittens to the Crawford County Fair. It was fair to say that they were busy.
Judy Troyer, founder and president, said that “busy isn’t even the word for it.”
The booth saw hundreds of animal lovers come through their gates and spend time with the animals. The set up was a win-win for all involved.
Volunteer Tammy Rodgers said that for a lot of people, playing with the puppies acted as “stress release.” For the puppies, the event was a time for them to get used to having people around, and there were a lot of people.
“This is wonderful socialization fo the puppies,” she said.
While a Herald man was on site, the words “forever puppy” could be heard being tossed around by those who couldn’t help but fall in love.
“Mom, can we stay here forever,” said five-year-old Easton Barr, of Meadville. “I’m in heaven.”
None of the puppies could be taken home that day, as the organization has a thorough vetting process, but Troyer said she handed out numerous interest forms. She said she expects lots of pending adoptions moving forward.
Canine Partners Program will have their puppy palace set up at the fair until Saturday.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
