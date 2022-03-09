Hydetown Borough welcomed two guests and discussed a host of topics related to the outdoors at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
The borough council welcomed Armstrong Cable’s Adam Alexander and heard from one of their own, resident Jess Hilburn, who represented the Crawford County Planning Commission. The council also discussed future sidewalk work and projects that need to be carried out at Hasbrouck park.
Hydetown Borough was awarded $53,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2021. Since receiving the funding, the borough has had to jump through hoops trying to figure out how they are allowed to spend it.
Borough Council is in agreement that they want to spent the ARPA funding on sidewalks for the borough, and now need to decide how much sidewalk they want to put in, and where.
After volunteering for the job, the borough officially asked Councilman Frank Donovan to put together a figure of how much sidewalk they want to do, so the project can go out to bid. Once they know how much they want to to, decisions can be made on how to much to do in one year, and if they want to break it up, how they would do that.
Donovan will go out with a measuring wheel before the next meeting and get some concrete numbers and figures set aside. The current thought is that council wants to go from Walnut Street to the old railroad tracks near where the new bike path could end.
When the bid goes out, it will be for everything but the concrete. Donovan said that the borough is paying for the materials. The borough is currently working with Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel on materials.
Last year the borough spent money to improve the Hasbrouck Park pavilion. After putting money into the facility, they decided they should also keep their investment safe, and started taking down trees that could come down and destroy not only the pavilion but also the ball field. With the weather warming up, Councilman Phil Myer said that the borough still has more to do to keep the area safe.
Myer told council that approximately 50 trees will need to be taken out. Myer told council that he has spoken with the Hasbrouck’s and that they have agreed to remove the brush when the trees come down.
Myer said that the trees coming down will be of no cost to the borough. There was a worry that the removals would be costly as the trees that need to come down are Cotton Wood trees.
Myer also spoke about the pavilion complex, and work that needs to be done. Myer said that the roof has been leaking, and that repairs need to be done. The borough is currently weighing replacing the roof with shingles or putting a metal roof down.
The metal roof, according to Myer, will last twice as long, and if the quote for the metal roof is less than double what it would cost to use shingles, he feels that is the best option.
Council President Craig Ferrar said that both projects would have to wait until the weather gets warmer.
Hydetown Borough Council was happy to welcome two guests to the meeting. First the borough heard from Armstrong Cable’s Adam Alexander.
The borough’s 15-year franchise agreement is set to expire this September. Borough Secretary Pat Myer asked that someone come in and present council with some information. The agreement, like the last one, would not be exclusive, and would be, as Alexander said, “more or less an agreement to operate in the borough.”
Council then heard from Borough Resident Jess Hilburn. Hilburn was at the meeting to represent the Crawford County Planning Commission, which she is a member of. The planning commission is hosting an event at the Crawford County Forest, which is just a mile or two down the road from the borough limits.
Hilburn told borough council that the commission is holding a County Forest Day on April 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a clean-up, and discussions of how the forest should be used. Some topics will include trails, wildlife management and timber management.
“The county forest is a very important asset that we both have in our area and in the county as a whole,” said Hilburn.
At the end of the meeting Councilman John Hilburn brought up another topic that he felt his daughter, Jess, could help with, the borough website. With times changing and more people getting their information online, John proposed that the borough update it’s website, and proposed that Jess do it. Jess said that she had come prepared, and that she was willing to do the overhaul for free.
Hilburn said that the borough could get an official .gov address for free, and then host the site at the new address. The only cost would be hosting the new site, which would cost $51 a year.
Hilburn compared the cost with the Pa. State Association of Boroughs who offers a new website at $389 a year, with a $50 set up fee. The council unanimously voted to have Jess carry out the website overhaul.
