Titusville Police have been investigating a man they consider to be a known narcotics trafficker — Steven M. Deeter.
Throughout a several month investigation, officers were able to file charges for three separate deliveries of methamphetamine.
Base upon the charges and additional information, TPD conducted a search warrant at Deeter’s residence on Tuesday with the assistance of the Warren County Drug Task Force. Additional charges will be forthcoming as a result of the search.
There is currently an active felony warrant for Deeter for three counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Deeter should call TPD dispatch at (814) 724-2548. callers can remain anonymous.
