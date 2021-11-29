By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Every year during the holiday season, shoppers typically spend a lot to get their families or that special someone gifts that they hope they love.
Big box stores have Black Friday and other online retailers have now made Cyber Monday a yearly tradition. However, when you shop at these big institutions, your purchases support the large corporation.
This year, different area stores are getting creative, hoping to appeal to local shoppers who will hopefully choose to get gifts that can be found in town.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce is an organization that fosters business growth in the city. With “Small Business Saturday” coming up, the organization has been working overtime to promote all the different deals and experiences offered throughout the city.
The Chamber’s Executive Director Boo Maginnis said that for a small town like Titusville, it is important during the holidays to support the businesses in the community. She said just going around town will inspire you and get you in the holiday mood.
“For an old-school person like me, I just love walking down the blocks and looking at all that these stores and shops have to offer,” she said.
Apart from the community feel, Maginnis said that shoppers can get so much more out of their experience when they shop from someone they know, unlike when shopping online.
The different clerks and workers will go out of their way to make sure you find the perfect gift, because they want to help.
“People get a personal touch when they shop local,” said Maginnis. “Our small businesses are here to help you, and provide a more personable experience.”
Besides helping other businesses advertise, the Chamber is hosting an event downtown at The Parkside to give local vendors a place to set up shop.
The Home for the Holiday’s pop up shop will take place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some featured vendors include Dynamic Gear, Justin Warner, Kali Sue Vinyl and Pat Dietrich.
The Chamber isn’t the only area organization getting creative for the holidays. The Mercantile, a small business incubator downtown, is trying to get people to come see what their various stores have to offer on Saturday.
The different stores in The Merc will all have special deals to offer customers like a chance to win a custom Christmas tumbler, free stickers and an assortment of discounts.
Santa will also be making an appearance, and for a fee kids can get their photos taken with him. The Merc also has a mailbox ready for kids to drop in their letters to Santa.
With so many small businesses located in one space, The Merc hopes that area shoppers use this chance to support all the different shops.
Unlike The Merc, another area business may be one shop, but offers products from over 100 vendors. Titusville Market Square is a business in town that offers a variety of local vendors a place to sell their goods.
For Small Business Saturday the Market Square will be offering discounts on all their products and free tastings for those that want to stop by. Co-owner Susan Drake called her store a “one stop shop for local bakeries, dairies, artisans and local vendors.”
The store also offers products from nonprofits like Associated Charities and the Titusville Hospital Auxiliary. With so many different options and products, Drake said that you can easily find something for the entire family.
“We have products from 120 different people all under one roof,” she said.
The Titusville Renaissance also joined in on the small business train. The group came together with 10 area businesses to create the Small Business Scavenger Hunt.
The hunt encourages shoppers to visit 10 different small businesses in the area. If you can collect six stamps for the various shops and restaurants around town, you are entered to win a prize.
One member of the board is Jessica Hilburn. Hilburn also works at the Benson Memorial Library, where cards can be found and returned.
Speaking about the program, Hilburn said, “This is our effort to try and get people to shop local.”
Titusville is a place where local business is important to the local economy and Hilburn wants to make sure they can continue to serve the community “We have a lot of great businesses in the area that need patrons so they can stay here,” said Hilburn.
The participating stores are: Marlin’s, Acorn Acres Floral Design, The Medicine Shoppe, True Value, Missy’s Arcade, Tranquil Moments Massage, Stonehouse Jack, Coffee Days (in the Merc), Morelli’s Jewelry & Repair and Titusville Market Square.
Many different organizations are also having sales and events to encourage shoppers to keep their money in the community.
Not just this Saturday, but all year round small business rely on shoppers to choose local and support the community. Many storefronts in town have been decorated to match the holiday spirit, and the windows are just as inviting as the workers inside who would love to help.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
