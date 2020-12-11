“City Council is not something I ever thought I’d get into,” said Titusville City Councilman Dave Shambaugh during an interview on Thursday. Clearly Shambaugh, the owner of Shambaugh Towing, located at 42599 Central Avenue, had a change of heart as he is taking over the vacant council position previously held by former Mayor Dennis Peden.
Growing up in Titusville, the councilman was never really interested in civic involvement, sports or school. It was always about work.
“I went to school the bare minimum I had to and went to work the rest of the time,” said Shambaugh. That work ethic followed him as he eventually opened his own business.
After settling down and creating a family, Shambaugh’s priorities changed.
When the most recent council position became available, Shambaugh had a talk with his “better half.” “I talked with the wife, and we agreed that I could be a valuable asset to the community,” he said.
Shambaugh thinks he is bringing a diverse opinion to council.
While Shambaugh is far from the first business owner to become a council member, he says he runs “a different style of business.”
“I’m not an accountant,” he said. “I repair things, I use my hands. I’m a vocational worker.”
Shambaugh thinks that his blue collar background will help City Council.
He also wants to be a positive role model to his kids. “It’s not just the guys who went to college that can get things done,” he said. “I want them to know they are more than capable of leading their community.”
Shambaugh hopes he will inspire others in Titusville that work vocational jobs to participate in local government.
As Shambaugh and his team repair vehicles for those around Titusville, he wants to bring a mechanic’s mentality to council. He hopes that council will be able to revitalize the city. “We have so many buildings and homes here that are dilapidated,” he said.
He doesn’t want to see new buildings built when the city has so many empty spaces already.
He knows that no business wants to move into a property that is a mess. “Our future relies on getting our town cleaned up.”
Shambaugh believes that if Titusville could get a company to move into one of the large foundries and industrial spaces, those jobs could usher in a new era. “We need to work with these businesses and show them what Titusville has to offer,” he said.
Shambaugh wants to arrange a way for companies to come in and receive some assistance while they get their shipping and hauling situations set up. He knows that Titusville is not by a water way or a large highway, but thinks those are just minor obstacles.
While bringing back business is important to the new councilman, he made it clear that he didn’t run on an agenda.
Shambaugh does not have any ideas that he is pushing through, “Sometimes my ideas and opinions might not be what is best for the community.”
He wants to wait and learn from his fellow council members and continue to put the community first. “I’m sure I’ll come up with ideas down the road, but right now, I want to do my part and help others with their ideas,” he said.
The councilman believes that the strength of Titusville is its people. “We have a very strong community of people who love to get involved,” he said.
With the people of Titusville in mind, Shambaugh thinks Titusville can return to the city he knew while growing up here.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.