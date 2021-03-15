By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Those who enjoy sweet treats and quality local products should have the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Association Taste and Tour on their calendars for this weekend.
Starting this morning, sugarhouses in Crawford, Venango, Warren, Forest and Erie counties will be opening their doors to maple lovers from every neck of the woods to see how their many products are made.
Those interested shouldn’t fill up on breakfast at home, as many of the houses will have tasty products to sample and purchase. The tours start at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.
There are more than 15 maple farms to visit this weekend, and some of them are close to Titusville.
Local residents might want to start off their day at Triple J Farms, located at 315 Voorhees Road. Triple J Farms is in their third year being a part of the maple producers association tour.
The farm, which is over 165 acres of forest and fields, has almost 4,000 taps. When visiting their sugarhouse, you can see syrup being made with reverse osmosis and oil-fired evaporators.
Apart from their syrup, the farm has a myriad of maple products to sink your teeth into like maple peanut brittle, maple candy and much more.
The farm wants to be inviting to all who enjoy things maple and has a saying, “stop by any time you see steam above the sugarhouse.”
The farm is also offering the option of curbside ordering this year.
Pennsylvania has a storied history of maple production. According to Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers, what makes the syrup so sweet are the trees.
While maple syrup is used around the world, Sugar Maple trees are native to North America. The trees only grow naturally in the Northeastern United States and southeastern Canada.
Those worried about the trees shouldn’t worry as tapping trees does not permanently damage them. When a tree is tapped, only 10% of the sap is collected per year.
Other maple farms on the tour located in Crawford county include; Howles Maple Farm, located at 27828 Patterson Road, Guys Mills; How Sweet It Is, located at 19868 Greenleaf Drive, Saegertown; The Willows at Little Conneattee, 24507 Highway 99, Cambridge Springs and new to the tour Riverside Brewing Company, located at 1 Fountain Street, Cambridge Springs.
