OIL CITY, Venango County — This week in northwestern Pennsylvania has proven to be a cold one. After receiving a fair share of snow, this weekend brings a new challenge to area residents — severe col. Temperatures are slated to be in the single digits.
With such hostile weather, many will put on layers, grab their favorite blanket and spend time by the fire. For those who might not have enough blankets, or even a place to stay, The Pointe, located in downtown Oil City, has a warming center that offers anyone in need a place to keep warm.
The Pointe, located at 259 Seneca Street in downtown Oil City, offers their warming center every night that the temperature in the Franklin-Oil City area drops below 25 degrees. The warming center is open from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
It offers a warm and safe environment, laundry, hot showers, a phone and internet, hot coffee and cocoa, light snacks and a helping hand.
“We want people to come on in, have a hot shower, a full belly and lay down and get some rest,” said Angela Proper, executive director of The Pointe.
During the day, The Pointe is a place for adult socialization. The center offers free lunches two days a week, and has a host of services like games, support groups and community for adults who have “lived mental health experience.”
“Everything we do we is meant to incorporate socialization,” said Proper. “When they walk through that door they enter a judgement free zone.”
The facility has machines for their participants to do laundry, and has showers so that they can have a place to clean up.
Proper joined the Pointe team in 2017. During her time working at the center, she noticed people who would stay during the day, only to ask her if she knew of anywhere they could go to escape the cold at night.
In 2018, The Pointe started the warming center program, where on any night the temperature in the county got below 25 degrees, (with or without windchill) their doors would stay open offering a place to warm up and get out of the cold.
“They would ask where to go, and I thought that this place has so much to offer, it is a shame to just kick them out,” said Proper.
The recent spell of cold weather has meant that the warming center has seen increased usage. The center has offered their nightly refuge every day since Jan. 1.
Once the temperatures drop, The Pointe offers a place of refuge, with no questions asked. Unlike shelters that offer a bed, The Pointe sees themselves as a place to help those who are down on their luck.
“We aren’t here to let them hang out and then kick them out,” said Proper. “We want to take them on and give them resources. We want to be a warm handoff to the next agency/service that they need.”
The Pointe, through their years of service, have developed a reputation as a place to help. Proper said they frequently see people from Titusville and Meadville make the trip down to the warming center, and have seen people come from further away.
They have also developed a relationship with area law enforcement, who know to contact The Pointe. Proper said that state troopers recently brought by a couple from out-of-state who were passing through and sleeping in their car. The troopers saw the couple in the car and told them they might know of a better place to stay.
The warming center is open to anyone and everyone. Proper saves a conference room in the back so that if a family comes through, they can have a place of their own.
Proper tries to keep their facilities “homey,” and make sure that everyone feels comfortable.
“Helping people is what we are here for,” said Proper. “There is no reason for anyone to be out in the cold. We have the space, the amenities and we are here.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.