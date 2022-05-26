According to county officials, only 22% of Crawford County residents have access to high-speed (broadband) internet — as it is defined by the Federal Government. With more than 75% of county residents in need, the Crawford County Commissioners, through Crawford County Planning, are disseminating a survey to county residents, asking them about their current internet services.
While the survey is available online, the commissioners are sending surveys to schools and asking that parents fill them out.
Through the broadband survey, according to Commissioner Eric Henry, the county is looking to get a better picture where in the county has the greatest internet need. If residents from across the county fill out the survey and submit it, the commissioners feel they can create a map of “where the strong and weak points of internet availability is in Crawford County.”
The county commissioners have committed to spending $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help address the internet shortage in Crawford County. With a better understanding of where the greatest needs for internet are, the commissioners want to target those areas with projects.
The plan is to use the ARPA money to create grants to then partner with county internet providers to initiate broadband projects where they are most needed. According to a press release, the county wants to be “shovel ready” for broadband expansion when state and federal money aimed at broadband is deployed.
So far, according to Henry, the county has received 600 responses to their surveys. Looking to hear from residents across the county, Henry said the numbers for the eastern and south eastern part of the county, where Titusville is located, are “a little thin.”
Many area residents like to say that when it comes to the county level, this part of the county is overlooked. For this area to not be overlooked when it comes to expanded broadband, getting data from the surveys is important.
Asking for county residents to fill out surveys online, when the numbers show many residents cannot get high-speed internet, is not feasible for much of the county’s population. To make sure all voices are heard, the county is working with school districts to get the word, and the surveys, out.
The county is dropping off hard copies of the surveys to county schools this week, and ask that county residents return them to the schools in a timely manner.
“We hope to get as many returned as we can,” said Henry.
The survey can be completed by scanning the QR code attached to the article, or going to the county site set up for the survey at survey123.arcgis.com/share/6d289ae2b2024601b14661161613e748.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
