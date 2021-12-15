Ed Holcomb used to be big into the local music scene. He started playing at the age of nine, and up until he decided to leave his dreams behind was a regular playing frequently at local bars, nightclubs and weddings.
Then life set in, and Holcomb traded his guitar playing for a job, and moved on with the musical part of his life. That was until he found out about the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation (PPFF) song contest, which the Titusville resident won.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment, the Pennsylvania Parks & Forest Foundation decided to celebrate through song. The organization sent out information to all corners of the state, looking for residents to create and send them a song celebrating the anniversary.
“Music is a medium that connects people and transcends time much like the ERA which was designed to give citizens a voice and was created with future generations in mind,” said PPFF Board Chair Brad Mallory in a press release. “Hosting a song contest seemed like the perfect way to celebrate such an important milestone.”
Holcomb himself was long past his music playing days when he came across the competition. He was reading an edition of The Titusville Herald when he saw the contest.
“I decided I’m gonna take a shot at this, and read the article very carefully,” said Holcomb. “A few weeks later I found out that I had won.”
Holcomb’s submission was a song titled “Amendment.”
The song features lyrics he wrote himself, along with accompaniment by guitar and harmonica. The song touches on the history behind the amendment and the need for environmental regulation in Pennsylvania.
As someone born and raised in the Oil Region, that one amendment has meant a lot to Holcomb, and how it has impacted the area for the better.
“I remember 50 years ago the environment in the area wasn’t very good,” said Holcomb. He remembers when you could see oil slicks on the creeks, great big smoke stacks billowing pollution into the skies and the wooded areas “not being taken care of.”
Throughout his life, the natural beauty of the area has only gotten better, as nature tried to fight back against what man had done to it during the oil boom years.
“Growing up in this area you learn a real appreciation for nature. It is just beautiful, and what we have today is a big improvement from when I was younger,” said Holcomb.
After reading about the contest in the newspaper, Holcomb couldn’t get the thought of it out of his head. He was at work one day, between bus routes that he drives for the Crawford Area Transportation Authority, when it really hit him.
“It was a slow day. I sat down at my desk and wrote it right there in the office,” he said.
It took him just an hour to write the song. “It even surprised me how quick it went,” he said. Holcomb went as far as to say you would have to believe in divine intervention to describe how fast the song came to him.
Holcomb went home, tweaked the words, wrote the music and his submission was ready. After being selected as the winner, Holcomb went into a real recording studio to make sure things sounded as they should. This was the first time he had been back in a recording studio since he helped a band make a demo tape back in the ‘70s.
The contest has rekindled the creative spirit that Holcomb used to have in his guitar playing days.
He did try to “make it” once, but the way the music industry worked back then, if you didn’t have an in, your music was never going to get played.
“Michael Jackson could have sent in his Thriller album and they wouldn’t even have looked at it,” said Holcomb.
As a lover of music, Holcomb has always followed the music world. Over the past decade, he has noticed how the internet leveled the playing field.
The music companies in Nashville no longer got to decide what got played and what didn’t, everyone had a way of getting their music out.
Now that his first foray back into the music world has been a success, Holcomb hopes to build on it.
“I would like to write some more music and get it online,” said Holcomb. “I want to see how far something like this can go and use it as a platform.
What started as a challenge to himself, to see if he could win, has led to a rediscovery of his love of song writing. For someone who hasn’t written a song in decades, Holcomb hopes to continue following his passion for music, wherever that may take him.
“I had given up on writing, but the internet came along and changed that,” he said.
Holcomb’s song, Amendment, can be found on the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation youtube page, PaParksandForests.
