The Titusville Area School District (TASD) Board of School Directors received an update on how their students are doing, and how COVID not only impacted their students, but also the data used to measure that impact.
The impact was severe, as within a year 50% of students studied went down in tiers based on their reading readiness. “We know we need to make some drastic changes,” said Maine.
To measure how ready students are to learn, they participate in Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills (DIBELS) screenings, one-on-one in-person evaluations. The students are tested three times a year, at the beginning, middle and end of the schools year.
Based on their results, students are broken into one of three tiers. Maine said that the tests show “how ready our kids are to learn how to read.”
Tier one is for students who are at or above the benchmark for reading. These students just need the district’s core reading curriculum to stay on the path to become proficient readers. The second tier is for kids below the benchmark who would need “strategic support.” Maine said these students might need to see a reading specialist.
The third tier is for students who are “well below” the benchmark and would likely need “intensive support.” Students outside of tier one likely need help outside of the classroom.
To keep stress off of the reading support system, Maine explained that the state likes to see 80% of students in tier one, needing just the core curriculum, 15% of students in tier two and 5% of students in tier three. “Any increases in red or yellow (tiers two and three) makes it more difficult on our support system,” said Maine.
To see the impact that COVID might have on these early learners, Maine went through past DIBEL data. He chose three groups of students, one group that did not have COVID impact their elementary education, one group that had COVID impact their K-5, first and second grade years and a third group that saw COVID impact their later elementary learning (third, fourth and fifth grade).
The first group that Maine looked at were students who were kindergarteners during the 2015/2016 school year, and had an elementary education not impacted by the COVID pandemic. At the end of their second grade year, 71% of students were in tier one.
The second group that Maine studied were students who entered kindergarten in 2019. At the mid-year DIBEL screening, the 2019/2020 kindergarten class was at the level that the district would like to see, with 80% of students in tier one.
When students had their first DIBEL screening of the next year, now in first grade — having missed a portion of kindergarten and been out of the classroom for the first nine weeks of first grade — only 33% of students were in tier one.
“We lost almost 50% of students in tier one from the middle of the year to the start of their first grade year,” said Maine.
These same students were tested this February, which would be the middle of their second grade DIBEL screening, 57% of students were in tier one, an increase of 24%. These numbers mean that 43% of the students will need support out of the core curriculum to get them back on track. “This shows the struggle our teachers are having in the classroom,” said Maine.
The third group of students that Maine presented data on were students who are currently fifth graders. These students had their foundational skills developed before the COVID pandemic hit, and experienced their COVID years in third and fourth grade.
At their mid year DIBEL screening in third grade, the 2019/2020 school year, right before COVID shut down schools, 71% of students were in tier one. During the 2020/2021 school year, the percentage of students in tier one dropped to as low as 60%.
Maine wanted to give the school board members some positive news, and as of their last screening, which took place in February, the percentage of students in tier one rose to 68%.
“That is stronger because they had a good foundation,” said Maine. “That pie didn’t shift too much throughout COVID because a lot of those kids had those foundational skills. The ones that didn’t, they are still struggling.”
With the data in hand, the next conversation that needs to be had is what to do with this information, and how to correct the learning loss. Maine said the reason that he is bringing this information to the board is that the impact of the pandemic has impacted students and faculty differently.
At the last school board meeting, Finance Director Shawn Sampson gave the board an update on federal funding. The district has received more than $13 million in Federal Assistance Grants related to the pandemic. One of those allotments was $7.5 million in ESSER III funding. 20% of that funding, or $1.5 million has to address learning loss.
The district plans to supplement their current after school, summer school and extended school year programs to help address learning loss.
“This is why the state and federal government allocated the funds,” said Superintendent Stephanie Keebler. “They recognize the disruption of education and the impacts they have.”
“Those beginning literacy skills of learning your letters and that magical first grade year of when the reading comes alive, that is where our kids are struggling because there was so much impact,” Keebler said.
It is important to note that the preparedness of Titusville kindergarteners has declined year after year. In 2015 86% of students entered kindergarten in tier one. For the 2019 kindergarten class, that number was down to 69%.
“We have seen a slow decline in our kids coming prepared for kindergarten,” said Maine.
In the future, that number could drop even further, as the pandemic disrupted the K-4 pre-school programs. Keebler said that some parents did not want to deal with the changing restrictions, and had their children simply stay home.
Maine said that COVID could impact this trend of readiness entering kindergarten for the next four to five years. He said that even in the womb, mom’s who were stressed due to the pandemic can have an impact on their students readiness and ability to learn at an early age.
COVID has not only impacted younger students, but also the ability for the district to track how their older students are doing. Currently on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website FutureReadyPA.Org, there is data from the 2018/19 school year.
Keebler said that the lack of data is “frustrating,” as just a small portion of students have made it so that no scores will be available on the growth of the district.
